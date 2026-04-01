LSG skipper Rishabh Pant praised Mukul Choudhary's 'fantastic' match-winning knock and Ayush Badoni's half-century after a dramatic three-wicket, last-ball victory over KKR in their IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens.

'Something is Cooking': Pant Hails Match-Winners

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant heaped praise on Mukul Choudhary and Ayush Badoni following his side's dramatic three-wicket win over three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens. "I do not have words to describe but what a fantastic effort. One thing I made sure of personally is trust, and when you believe in someone, a player can do wonders. The character, with each and every match like this, shows something is building. We don't want to talk much about it, but something is cooking inside," Pant said about during the post-match presentation about Mukul's match-winning unbeaten knock.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Pant also highlighted Badoni's growing role in the side after his crucial half-century. "He is now a senior pro in our team. That is the role we have given him. In a situation like his, when we talk about Badoni, these are the kind of contributions you want to see from him," he said.

Pant Lauds Veteran Shami

The LSG skipper also lauded veteran pacer Mohammed Shami for his experience and impact. "He is not getting any younger, but the experience he brings to the side is invaluable. Having someone like him is amazing. The whole bowling unit is doing an amazing job," Pant added.

LSG Seal Last-Ball Thriller

Lucknow Super Giants edged past Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets in a last-ball thriller at Eden Gardens, successfully chasing 182 in IPL 2026. Half-centuries from Ayush Badoni (54) and Mukul Choudhary (54*) anchored the chase, with Choudhary's explosive finishing sealing the win in the final over.

Record-Breaking Partnership

According to CricViz, Mukul Choudhary and Avesh Khan's unbeaten 54-run stand was also the highest for the 8th wicket or lower in a successful IPL chase. In a unique match-winning effort, Mukul scored 52 of those runs, while Avesh played his part with 1*(3) at the other end. (ANI)

KKR's Innings

Earlier, KKR posted 181/4 riding on contributions from Ajinkya Rahane (41), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (45), and a late push by Rovman Powell and Cameron Green. Despite some tight spells from KKR bowlers, LSG held their nerve. (ANI)