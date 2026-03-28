Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon MS Dhoni is set to miss the first two weeks of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to a calf strain. The news fuels speculation that this could be the legendary cricketer's final season.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Indian cricketing icon MS Dhoni is likely to miss the first two weeks of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to a calf strain, announced the franchise on Saturday.

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CSK Issues Statement on Dhoni's Injury

A statement issued by the Yellow franchise said, "MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026. Get well soon, Thala!"

Official Statement MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026. Get well soon, Thala! 💛🦁 pic.twitter.com/4dgmt5EWFi — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 28, 2026

Season Opener and Major Trades

CSK will be starting the season on March 30 against the 2008 champions, Rajasthan Royals, at Guwahati, with the former RR player Sanju Samson now having joined the Yellow franchise and the veteran CSK, India legend Ravindra Jadeja getting a homecoming to RR after a trade ahead of the auction. The trade also involved English all-rounder Sam Curran being traded from CSK to RR, but the pace bowling all-rounder will miss out the tournament due to injury.

Speculation Mounts Over Dhoni's Final Season

It has long been speculated that this season, after all, could be Dhoni's last season, with his knee issues persisting. Dhoni even acknowledged his declining level of fitness during the 'ROAR 26' fan event at Chepauk stadium recently, saying that "it is on the way down".

These fitness, age and knee-related issues have caused him to shift to the lower-middle-order and unleash some big hits during the death overs phase, preserving his body and also entertaining the 'Thala Kingdom'.

With Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the franchise for a while and the franchise roping in a fan favourite wicketkeeping option in Samson and investing Rs 14.20 crores in uncapped Rajasthan wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma, the speculations of IPL 2026 being Dhoni's swangsong have only intensified, with these investments looked as preparations for a life after Dhoni for CSK.

Dhoni's IPL Career at a Glance

In 278 matches, Dhoni has made 5,439 runs in 242 innings at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45, including 24 fifties and a best score of 84*. He is the sixth-highest run-getter in the tournament history.

In last season's wooden spoon finish, Dhoni scored 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of over 135, with a best score of 30*. (ANI)