Mitchell McClenaghan praised CSK spinner Noor Ahmad for his match-winning spell (3/21) against KKR in IPL 2026. He lauded Noor's aggressive mindset, his 'class' delivery to Cameron Green, and his ability to take multiple wickets in a spell.

McClenaghan on Noor's Aggressive Mindset

Mitchell McClenaghan has lavished praise on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Noor Ahmad for his match-winning spell in their 32-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2026 on Tuesday. Speaking on Star Sports, McClenaghan highlighted Noor's aggressive mindset and ability to break partnerships once he gets into rhythm, saying the young spinner consistently looks to do more damage after picking up a wicket.

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"The best part I love about Noor Ahmad is that once he gets a wicket, he always seems to pick up two or more. He never seems satisfied with just one wicket. He always tries to do better and puts the opposition batters in trouble," JioStar expert McClenaghan said.

Key Dismissals Highlight Spinner's Skill

McClenghan also singled out Noor's dismissal of Cameron Green, describing it as a "class" delivery that underlined his skill and control. "He bowled an unpickable leg-spin delivery to Cameron Green by coming around the wicket. The way that ball slammed into the stumps showed the class of Noor Ahmad. It was a peach of a delivery," he added.

McClenaghan further noted how Noor effectively neutralised Rinku Singh by denying him width and attacking options, forcing an error under pressure. "Then, against Rinku Singh, Noor did not give him any room or width. He did not allow him to free his arms. That was very frustrating for Rinku. Out of frustration, he played a rash shot and got out. Once Noor Ahmad gets on top, he seems to really scuttle things. He did it again, this time against KKR," McClenaghan added.

Match Summary: CSK Secure Convincing Win

Asked to bat first, CSK put 192/5 in 20 overs, with Sanju Samson (48) and Dewald Brevis (41) playing standout knocks and Kartik Tyagi (2/35) being a standout bowler. During the chase, KKR was reduced to 29/2 and was in contention with a 50-run stand between skipper Ajinkya Rahane (28) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (27).

However, a game-changing spell from Noor sank KKR to 90/6, and they ended their innings at 160/7. The CSK spinner picked up wickets of Rahane, Cameron Green and Rinku Singh and ended his spell (3/21) in his side's convincing win. Noor won the Player of the Match (POTM) award for his performance.

CSK managed their second successive win of the season after the first three matches ended in losses. (ANI)