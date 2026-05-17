The Beyond Reach Premier League (BRPL), a tennis-ball cricket league, will conduct Delhi trials on May 20-21, 2026, at Ghaziabad's Trident Cricket Academy. The trials are open to players aged 18-40 from Delhi-NCR and nearby regions.

The Beyond Reach Premier League (BRPL), a tennis-ball cricket league focused on grassroots talent development, is set to conduct its Delhi trials on May 20 and 21, 2026, as part of a player scouting initiative.

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The trials will be held at Trident Cricket Academy, NH-24, Sun City, near Hi-Tech World School, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, with reporting scheduled from 5 PM onwards for all aspiring participants, according to a press release. Open to aspiring and semi-professional cricketers aged 18-40, the trials aim to provide players from across Delhi-NCR and nearby regions an opportunity to showcase their talent and earn a pathway into a professionally structured tennis-ball cricket ecosystem.

BRPL's Vision for Grassroots Talent

Speaking about the Delhi trials, Sushil Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO of Beyond Reach Premier League (BRPL), said, "As a child, I used to play cricket with a tennis ball in small grounds and local streets, just like thousands of kids across India. I had passion, belief, and the hunger to prove myself. But there was always one thing missing, a proper platform. BRPL was born from that dream and commitment to ensure that talented players get the exposure and opportunities they truly deserve."

He further added, "Through BRPL, we are building an ecosystem where talent is judged by performance, not by background or geography. The Delhi trials are another important step towards identifying passionate cricketers and giving them a platform to compete, grow, and believe in their potential."

A National Platform for Tennis-Ball Cricket

BRPL has been launched with the vision of transforming tennis-ball cricket into a professionally managed sporting ecosystem by combining structured tournaments, competitive exposure, digital visibility, and professional management.

The league is dedicated to nurturing cricket talent through competitive leagues, professional coaching, and organised opportunities, with a focus on empowering players from small towns and grassroots cricket circuits across India. With participation open to players from 28 states and 8 Union Territories, BRPL aims to create one of India's most inclusive tennis-ball cricket platforms while strengthening the bridge between raw grassroots talent and professional sporting opportunities. (ANI)