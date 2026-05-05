KL Rahul, in great form for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, discusses his new aggressive Powerplay role. He emphasizes its importance for the team's success and his partnership with Pathum Nissanka, as DC aims for a top-four finish.

KL Rahul has been exceptional at the top of the order for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, and his form will be key if they are to finish in the top four.

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DC are currently in seventh place in the points table with four wins in nine matches. They are set to clash with CSK in their next IPL fixture at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday night.

Clarity and Freedom: Rahul on Adapting His Powerplay Role

Speaking on JioStar's 'Superstars', Rahul shared his thoughts on his new opening partner, Pathum Nissanka and the clarity in his role. Rahul weighed in on adapting to the aggressive style at the top of the order and said, "T20 cricket has evolved over the last two or three years, especially in the IPL. You can see patterns in how teams are winning, and recently, teams that win the Power Play often go on to win the game. A few years ago, games were usually decided between the 14th and 20th overs. The Powerplay was always important, but now it carries even more weight. For me, personally, it's something I've had to adapt to for the team."

"This season, the messaging from the team management was very clear. They spoke to me before the IPL and wanted me to bat at the top of the order and play with freedom. Teams are aiming for upwards of 60 in that phase. Having that clarity gave me time to think about how to achieve it within my skill set. I've tried to go out each game with that intent. You won't always succeed, but the idea is right. My focus is on maximising the Powerplay, because that's the demand of the team and of T20 cricket right now," he further added.

Rahul is second in the race for the Orange Cap this year with 433 runs made in nine innings, only trailing Abhishek Sharma (440). He has made runs at an average of 54.12 and a strike rate of 185.84. He has hit three fifties and a century so far this season.

On Partnership with Pathum Nissanka

Speaking about opening the batting alongside Pathum Nissanka in DC, Rahul said, "It's been fun. There isn't a lot of talk in the middle. We've had one or two good partnerships, getting off to a flying start. That's what the team wants, around 60 in the Powerplay. Even a 25-30 run contribution in the first few overs sets the tone for the innings. The conversations between Pathum and me are mostly about playing good cricketing shots while maintaining an aggressive mindset. I've had many opening partners over the years, so it's always enjoyable playing with different players. You learn a lot about the game and about each other."

"Most of the discussions happen off the field. At training, we talk about the shots we can play against different bowlers, what our options are if a spinner starts in the Powerplay, and how to stay clear in our approach. We try to challenge each other in training, and once we're out in the middle, it's about staying relaxed and enjoying the competition," he concluded. (ANI)