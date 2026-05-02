Mohammad Kaif believes Mumbai Indians hold an advantage over Chennai Super Kings for their IPL 2026 clash, citing MI's experienced squad. He notes MI is stronger on paper, despite poor form, and highlights CSK's over-reliance on Sanju Samson.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes the Mumbai Indians (MI) have an advantage over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when they head into their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash, citing the depth and experience in MI's squad.

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In their previous meeting this season, the Super Kings registered a mammoth 103-run victory over their arch-rivals Mumbai, powered by Sanju Samson's century and Akeal Hosein's four-fer. Samson's unbeaten 101 powered CSK to a strong total of 208, but a dominant bowling effort led by Akeal (4/17) saw Mumbai collapse for just 104, resulting in a one-sided contest. Support came from Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj and Gurjapneet Singh, who chipped in with wickets to seal a comprehensive victory.

MI 'Stronger on Paper' Despite Poor Form

Speaking on Star Sports ahead of the El Clasico between MI and CSK on Saturday, Kaif said that while the Mumbai appear stronger on paper, their recent form remains a concern. "On paper, the Mumbai Indians look stronger than the Chennai Super Kings because they have a lot of match-winners and experienced campaigners on their side. But when you look at recent form, a lot of questions get raised because MI haven't been winning many games. That said, on their day, if they play a dominant brand of cricket, they can be very hard to stop," the former cricketer said.

CSK's Reliance on Samson

Kaif further pointed out that Chennai's dependence on Samson could be a potential weakness, especially in a high-stakes encounter. Chennai, on the other hand, have only had Sanju Samson firing so far. They are relying heavily on his performances to win games. That is why Mumbai head into this crucial match with the upper hand," Kaif added. (ANI)