England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler completed 14,000 runs in T20 cricket during the IPL 2026 clash between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. His 60 off 37 helped GT chase down 165 to beat LSG by seven wickets on Sunday.

Jos Buttler's T20 Milestone

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler added another milestone to his illustrious T20 career, completing 14,000 runs in the shortest format during the IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

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Buttler achieved the feat during a composed innings in a high-intensity encounter, further cementing his status as one of the most consistent performers in global franchise cricket.

The landmark moment came as he crossed the 14,000-run mark across T20 internationals and domestic leagues combined. Known for his explosive batting at the top of the order, Buttler has been a cornerstone in T20 cricket for over a decade, featuring prominently for England and multiple franchises across the world.

His ability to combine power hitting with consistency has made him one of the format's most feared openers. The milestone adds to Buttler's already impressive list of achievements in T20 cricket, where he has regularly been among the leading run-scorers in various leagues, including the IPL.

During the LSG vs GT contest, Buttler once again showcased his class with fluent strokeplay, helping his side stay competitive in a crucial fixture of the season.

GT vs LSG Match Summary

Coming to the match, Gujarat Titans produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets in their IPL 2026 clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, powered by a brilliant bowling display from Prasidh Krishna and composed half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler.

LSG's Innings

LSG, after being asked to bat first by GT skipper Shubman Gill, were restricted to 164/8 in 20 overs despite a fighting effort from Aiden Markram. The innings never fully gained momentum as GT's bowlers struck at regular intervals, with Prasidh Krishna delivering a match-defining spell of 4/28. He removed key batters Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, and Mukul Choudhary, breaking the backbone of the LSG innings.

LSG had early intent through Mitchell Marsh, who hit a quick 11, and Rishabh Pant, who contributed 18, but both failed to convert starts into substantial scores. Markram's 30 off 21 balls, including five fours and a six, was the top score of the innings. Despite a late push from George Linde (16 off 10) and Mohammed Shami (12 off 5), LSG could not cross 170.

GT's Chase

In reply, GT chased down the 165-run target comfortably, finishing at 165/3 in 18.4 overs with eight balls to spare. The foundation of the chase was laid by Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, who started cautiously before shifting gears. Gill was particularly aggressive against Mohammed Shami in the fifth over, striking multiple boundaries in a 20-run over.

Although Sai Sudharsan fell for 15 off 14 balls to Digvesh Rathi, GT remained in control as Jos Buttler joined Gill and accelerated the innings. The duo quickly took GT past the 50-run mark in 5.5 overs and dominated the middle phase of the chase. Gill brought up his second consecutive fifty, scoring 56 off 40 balls with six fours and a six, while also crossing 4,000 IPL runs during the innings.

Buttler, meanwhile, was even more aggressive, smashing 60 off 37 balls with 11 fours, reaching his second successive half-century and also completing 14,000 runs in T20 cricket. Their 84-run partnership proved decisive before Prince Yadav dismissed Gill, caught behind by Rishabh Pant. Mohammed Shami later removed Buttler, but by then GT were firmly in control at 129/2.

Washington Sundar (21* off 13) and Rahul Tewatia (10*) ensured there were no late hiccups as GT comfortably sealed the win at 165/3. For LSG, Shami, Prince Yadav, and Digvesh Rathi picked up one wicket each, but their efforts were not enough to defend the total.

With this victory, the Gujarat Titans moved to fifth place on the points table with two wins and two losses, while Lucknow Super Giants slipped to sixth, also with an identical record.