Jay Shah and Sourav Ganguly joined 1000 specially abled fans to watch GT vs KKR. Shubman Gill's 86 powered GT to a five-wicket win, chasing 181 to hand KKR their fifth straight loss in IPL 2026 despite Cameron Green's 79.

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah watched the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with 1000 speacially abled people at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Shah was accompanied by the former India captain Sourav Ganguly and the duo watched the match with the fans from the stands, ditching the VIP area.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Gill's 86 Steers GT to Thrilling Win Over KKR

In the match, the Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR, while batting first, were reduced to 32-3 in four overs when Cameron Green joined hands with Rovman Powell (27 runs) to stitch a 55-run partnership and then combined for a 60-run partnership with Anukul Roy. Green scored a 55-ball 79 and guided KKR to 180 in 20 overs, a total that looked rather difficult to achieve early in the team's innings.

GT, powered by captain Shubman Gill's 86-run knock, chased KKR's score with two balls and five wickets remaining and handed KKR their fifth successive defeat in the IPL 2026. Kagiso Rabada's bowling figures of 3/29 in 4 overs proved crucial for the GT earlier in the match.

IPL 2026 Points Table Update

With the win, GT now find themselves placed fourth on the points table. KKR are currently positioned at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table with no wins in six matches. While they faced defeat in five matches, they had an abandoned match against the Punjab Kings and hence have one point to their name. While the Gujarat Titans are on a three-match winning streak, their NRR remains only slightly above zero. In contrast, several other teams have much stronger NRR figures, well over 0.300, with table-toppers Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru both boasting NRRs exceeding +1.

Upcoming Fixtures

The Shubman Gill-led GT will take on MI in their next gam at the same venue on Monday, whereas KKR will clash with Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI)