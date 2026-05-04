Cheteshwar Pujara praised Jason Holder's all-round impact after his 4/24 helped Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings in IPL 2026. Pujara highlighted Holder's bowling and batting flexibility, which proved crucial in the four-wicket victory.

Former India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara praised the all-round performance of Jason Holder after Gujarat Titans (GT) secured a four-wicket win over table-toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday night.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking on Star Sports, Pujara highlighted Holder's contributions with both bat and ball, underlining how the West Indies all-rounder had influenced the outcome of the high-pressure encounter. "The way Jason Holder has made an impact on this team, both with the bat and the ball, has been impressive. He contributed to key wickets, including the important dismissal of Shreyas Iyer. Overall, his presence has taken the team to a different level," JioStar expert Pujara said.

The former India batter further emphasised Holder's value in the GT line-up, particularly in addressing concerns around the middle-order batting. Holder's versatility to bat at number five, six, or seven was noted as a key factor in providing balance and stability to the side. "GT had some concerns around the middle-order batting, and his flexibility to bat at No. 5, 6, or 7 adds great balance to the side," Pujara added.

GT Edge PBKS in Last-Over Thriller

Coming to the contest, GT defeated table toppers PBKS by four wickets in a last-over thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium, powered by Jason Holder's four-wicket haul and crucial knocks from Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar.

PBKS posted 163/9 after recovering from an early collapse through a 79-run stand between Suryansh Shedge (57) and Marcus Stoinis (40), but Holder's 4/24 restricted them.

In reply, GT chased down 164 in 19.5 overs despite losing early wickets, with Sudharsan anchoring the innings with 57 and Sundar finishing unbeaten on 40, sealing the win with a six.

The victory moved GT to sixth place with 12 points, while PBKS remained on top of the table with 13 points.

Holder's POTM-Winning Performance

Holder won the Player of the Match (POTM) award for his match-defining bowling figures of 4/24 in 4 overs.

Holder claimed the wickets of PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis and Xavier Bartlett.