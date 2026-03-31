GT skipper Shubman Gill rued his side's batting after their loss to PBKS, stating 175-180 was an ideal score. He praised Prasidh Krishna's bowling and hailed debutant pacer Ashok Sharma as a 'good find' for the team after the narrow defeat.

Following his side's loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) despite a valiant bowling effort, Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill pointed that 175-180 runs would have been an ideal target at Mullanpur and also spoke on the IPL debut of Rajasthan pacer Ashok Sharma, who took a wicket in his three-over spell. PBKS, the 2024 runners-up, started off their IPL 2026 with a win, but it did not come very easily. GT, who made 162/6 in 20 overs after being put to bat first with knocks from skipper Gill (39) and Jos Buttler (38), showed plenty of character and fight while defending such a moderate total, reducing PBKS to 118/6 from a dominant position of 110/2, courtesy of a fine three-wicket spell from Prasidh Krishna. While it was not the best of the nights for the 2022 champions with the bat, they made up for it with some excellent fielding and a fine middle-over passage with the ball. However, some early damage by Prabhsimran Singh (37 in 24 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Connolly's calm 72* in 44 balls (with five fours and five sixes) helped PBKS sail to their first points despite the mini-collapse.

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Gill on Batting and Pitch Conditions

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Gill said that the wicket was not the one where scores in excess of 200 could be posted. "Batting, it never looked like a 210-220 wicket. But I think if we had maybe 175, 180 was the target in the middle. Once the ball got older, it was difficult to hit it down the ground. In the second innings, rain continued, making the ball wet, which slightly improved batting conditions. So I do not think it stopped as much in the second innings. But nonetheless, I think we did a decent job."

On Prasidh Krishna's Introduction

He also hailed Prasidh, who was introduced in the attack during the 13th over, for coming at the right time and taking wickets to keep his side in contention. "All ifs and buts, but at that time, we thought, you know, with the wicket going a little bit slow, maybe a bowler who is quick and skinny might get us a few wickets. And he was bowling pretty well in the nets. So that was the thought process behind it (on late introduction of Prasidh)," he added.

Gill Hails Debutant Ashok Sharma

Speaking on Ashok Sharma, who did get some beating from Cooper Connolly and PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer but nonetheless ended with 1/31 in three overs, Gill said that the bowler has been a "good find" for the team in terms of bowling and fielding. He was roped in for Rs 90 lakh after a 22-wicket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season with Rajasthan last year. "He bowled pretty well up front, and I think in the back, he is definitely someone that, you know, I think as he keeps playing more matches and keeps getting more experience, he will be very valuable for us. He is someone who works very hard, you know, on his game and is a pretty good fielder for us. And I actually met him during the camp a couple of months ago, and I was very impressed by the way he was bowling with the new ball as well. Hopefully, he (Ashok) will get a chance in some of the matches to show some of his skills with the new ball," he added.