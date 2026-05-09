Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in IPL 2026, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Finn Allen was the star, smashing an unbeaten century in just 47 balls to help KKR chase down 143 runs with 34 balls to spare.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) thrashed Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2026 match on Friday to register their fourth win of the season and stay alive in the race for the playoffs. The Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR comfortably chased down a 143-run target with eight wickets and 34 balls to spare, thanks to the unbeaten ton of Finn Allen in just 47 balls. This win helped in KKR's net run rate and took them to seventh place in the points table.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Green on Allen's 'exceptional' innings

Cameron Green, who made an unbeaten 33, praised Allen during the post-match press conference and said, "Finn was exceptional today. He's been really good for us. He's got off to amazing starts every single time he's been out there. That's exactly what we have got him in the team for. I think he's one of the best in the world at doing that and putting pressure back on."

"When he gets to 30 or 40, then he's very hard to get out because he just keeps going. I wasn't surprised by what he did tonight. He's been training really hard, and he's worked out a really good way to go about it. Happy for him and was so good to watch out down the other end," he added.

Allen hit 10 sixes and five fours while hitting his first IPL century, which took the game away from the hosts. He also hit the winning six and completed his century with that boundary.

'Belief was never gone': Green on KKR's comeback

KKR started their IPL 2026 campaign winless in the first six matches. But they have bounced back in the competition with four wins in a row.

Green, who was bought for Rs 25.20 crore in the auction, was under scrutiny for not bowling in the initial games, but he later started to bowl, and runs also came from his bat. Playing his third IPL season and first-ever for KKR, Green has made 232 runs this season and has also taken four wickets with the ball.

Speaking about the belief in the camp, Green said, "I didn't think the belief was ever gone. We've had like a really good culture this whole tournament. Even before we won a game, a few guys mentioned that. It hasn't felt like we've lost every game by how upbeat everyone's been. That's just a credit to the players and the support staff for keeping the vibes high because obviously it's a really big competition and it means a lot to us. So to lose those games meant a lot. We fought really hard to get back into it, and our bowlers have obviously been awesome in the competition."

KKR will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their next fixture in Raipur on Wednesday. (ANI)