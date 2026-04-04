Delhi Capitals won the toss and will field against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. Suryakumar Yadav is the stand-in captain for MI as Hardik Pandya is unwell. Both teams enter the match after winning their opening fixtures.

Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Opt to Field

Delhi Capitals (DC) have won the toss, and they have decided to field against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition on Saturday. The Delhi vs Mumbai clash is being held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

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Team News and Captains' Comments

Suryakumar Yadav will captain the five-time champions in the absence of regular skipper Hardik Pandya, who is unwell. The development was confirmed by Suryakumar after losing the toss against the Capitals.

"(Hardik) He's not well. Just getting into his shoes today. There's a lot of positivity in the game. We wanted to bat first. Looks good (pitch). Deepak Chahar comes in. Bosch comes in for Boult. Santner comes in for Ghazanfar," Suryakumar said.

After winning the toss, Delhi skipper Axar Patel confirmed they are playing with the same team. "I choose to bowl first. First game at home, we want to see how it plays. We were 26/4 and managed to chase down the target. Same team."

Both teams have won their opening IPL 2026 fixture. The Capitals won the match against the Lucknow Super Giants, whereas the five-time champions secured a convincing win over the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Impact Subs

Mumbai Indians Impact subs: Mayank Markande, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar.

Delhi Capitals Impact subs: Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Sameer Rizvi, Sameer Rizvi, Karun Nair. (ANI)