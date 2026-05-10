In match 53 of IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to field first against Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, citing pitch moisture. LSG made two changes to their playing XI for the high-voltage clash.

The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won the toss, and they have decided to field against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 53rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Sunday afternoon. The high-voltage clash between the Super Kings and the Super Giants is being held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

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What the Captains Said

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said during the toss that the decision to bowl was influenced by the pitch conditions after overnight rain and the presence of moisture under covers. Gaikwad confirmed that the Super Kings have gone in with an unchanged playing XI for the match. "We will bowl first. The wicket was under covers, and there was rain around. The pitch does behave differently in day games, but we need to adapt well and then restrict them to a low score. Pretty positive on the way the last 7-8 games have gone for us. It's been a good turnaround, and we'll look to stay positive. We are playing the same team," Gaikwad said.

Speaking at the toss, Pant said the team would have bowled first as well and stressed the need for improved finishing in crucial moments of matches. The LSG skipper added that his side must give full effort in every game and confirmed two changes to the playing XI. "We would have bowled first as well. We need to win all games, but we must be consistent and play some good cricket. We have had our moments and chances, but we didn't finish it. We have to give 200% in every game - two changes, Inglis comes in, Avesh comes in place of Mayank," LSG skipper said.

Team Line-ups

Teams: Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary.

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Gurjapneet Singh, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Madhwal.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav.

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: Mukul Choudhary, Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Yadav.

(ANI)