SRH beat PBKS by 33 runs to top the IPL 2026 table. Assistant Coach James Franklin credited the win to batters' feedback on the slow pitch, which helped bowlers like Pat Cummins restrict PBKS during their chase of 236.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 33 runs to overthrow them at the table-toppers in the IPL 2026 on Wednesday, and the SRH Assistant Coach James Franklin credited the win to the feedback of the batters, which Pat Cummins and Co. used to restrict PBKS to 202/7 while chasing a daunting 236 in Hyderabad.

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Franklin Credits Batters' Feedback for Bowling Strategy

"We found all the feedback from our batters, particularly from the first innings. They found the pitch was slowing down quite a lot, and when the Punjab bowlers were bowling off-pace cutters into the wicket, it was a little bit harder to hit. That was the feedback that our bowling group got," said Franklin during the post-match press conference.

"Obviously, we used it a lot throughout that innings when we bowled. Particularly when you bat first in games, how you then try to execute your bowling plans has a lot to do with the batting feedback on how the pitch is playing. We used that advantage from batting first today to implement in our bowling innings," he added.

Key Performers Shine in Victory

Defending a big total, Cummins rotated his bowlers effectively to ensure PBKS never gained the momentum needed for a miracle. Cummins (2/34), Shivang Kumar (2/45), Sakib Hussain (1/40) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (1/11 in 2 overs) were the wicket takers for the hosts. Reddy also contributed with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 29 in just 13 balls with the help of a couple of sixes and as many fours.

Praise for All-Rounder Nitish Reddy

Franklin spoke highly of Reddy's all-round ability and said, "Any team in cricket will always say that their team functions better when they've got an all-rounder who's playing well and being able to contribute both with bat and ball. And that's exactly what Nitish is doing at the moment. He's confident. He's playing really well with the bat. He's coming in and showing great intent as soon as he comes out with the bat. And then the bowling as well. He's probably just nudged his pace up a little bit this season. He's swinging the new ball when he's getting that opportunity to bowl in the power play. And again, he's creating opportunities."

SRH Climb to Top Spot

The win propels SRH to the top spot in the IPL 2026 standings as they now have seven wins in 11 matches and 14 points to their name. PBKS are second with six wins and three losses in 10 matches. (ANI)