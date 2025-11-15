Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Heinrich Klaasen for Rs 23 crore, while Rajasthan Royals made a landmark trade, sending Sanju Samson to CSK for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Both teams released several players ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

SRH Retain Klaasen, Release Key Bowlers

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) retained their most expensive player Heinrich Klaasen ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction, set to take place on December 16. Despite earlier reports indicating that SRH might release the Proteas star, the team has chosen to retain the wicketkeeper-batter at his 2025 IPL auction price of Rs 23 crore. SRH, the 2024 IPL finalists, have released leg-spinners Adam Zampa and Rahul Chahar, as well as all-rounder Wiaan Mulder. Indian finisher Abhinav Manohar, who had limited opportunities in IPL 2025, has also been let go. They have also released Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Shami and Smarjeet Singh. They now have 25.5 crore left in their purse going into the auction.

SRH head coach Daniel Vettori said he's pleased with the core team's performance and happy to retain enough budget to target quality players, aiming to strengthen the squad with talent that may not have fit elsewhere. "Wanted to keep nucleus together, happy with how players performed. Happy to go with enough of a purse to target players. Any time you have a chance to add quality players who may not have fit elsewhere, hopefully we can identify them and add to our squad," said Vettori as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

SRH Retained Players for IPL 2026

List of Players Retained by SRH for IPL 2026: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, B Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari

Rajasthan Royals Execute Landmark Trades

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals (RR), after their high-profile trade of Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, have let go of the Sri Lankan duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, along with Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi. They have also traded Nitish Rana to the Delhi Capitals while bringing in Donovan Ferreira from the same franchise. Rajasthan Royals have also released Kunal Rathore, Ashok Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya and Akash Madhwal.

Notably, Samson will join CSK at his existing price of Rs 18 crore while Jadeja's revised fee is Rs 14 crore. Curran moved to RR at Rs 2.4 crore. After all the releases and retentions, RR now stand with the purse of Rs 16.05 crore heading into the auction.

RR Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara said Donovan Ferreira was traded for Nitish Rana due to his finishing ability, potential and versatility, giving the team flexibility in squad combinations and better management of their purse after trading Jadeja and Sam Curran. "When we look at a good finisher, someone who attacks spin and pace, Donovan Ferreira stands out as having had a good year, a player with great potential. When we looked at it, we felt it was the right trade with Nitish. To have him in our bank gives us a big advantage in managing our purse, also the ability to play different combinations, having traded Jadeja and Sam Curran. It allows us flexibility to try out different options," said Sangakkara as per ESPNcricinfo.

RR Retained Players for IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals retained players list: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Luhan de Pretorius, Shubham Dube, Donovan Ferreira (trade from DC), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja (trade from CSK), Sam Curran, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kewna, Mapahka, Yudhvir Singh. (ANI)