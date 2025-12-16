RCB acquired Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 7 cr) and Jacob Duffy (Rs 2 cr) in the IPL 2026 auction. Director of Cricket Mo Bobat called them 'experienced' and Duffy a 'bargain', aiming to strengthen the squad and create competition for places.

Following the acquisition of Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer and New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Director of Cricket Mo Bobat expressed that both the players are "experienced" players and termed Duffy a "bargain".

RCB got off to a fine start in the IPL 2026 auction, getting seasoned India and Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for Rs seven crores and Kiwi pacer Duffy for Rs two crores.

'Duffy is a bargain': Mo Bobat on RCB's auction strategy

Speaking during the auction, Bobat said, as per ESPNCricinfo, "Slightly unusual auction. For us, we have got a pretty settled team. This auction is about developing the squad. And we need injury covers. We have lined up two guys experienced in their own right. To get Venky and Duffy for the price we got - happy. Duffy is a bargain. For us, it is about strengthening the squad and have competition for places."

'Rate him highly': Andy Flower on acquiring Venkatesh Iyer

Also, head coach Andy Flower pointed out how the team was looking to get Venkatesh for the past two years, and they "rate him highly". "It is two years running we've battled KKR for Venky--we both rate him highly, so it's great to have him on board. We met him, chatted, and loved his competitive spirit, smarts, and leadership qualities for the dressing room and field. Looking forward to working with him," he concluded.

Player Performance and Stats

Venkatesh Iyer's Career Highlights

Venkatesh has 1,468 runs at an average of 29.12, with a strike rate of over 137, a century and 12 fifties in 56 innings in IPL. Last year, KKR bought him back for Rs 23.75 crores, but he had a poor season, with just 142 runs in seven innings at an average above 20, a strike rate of almost 140, and just one fifty. In T20S, he has scored 3,179 runs in 144 matches at an average of 34.18, SR of 138.63, including a century and 18 fifties and has taken 55 wickets at an average of above 25. In the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025/26 season, he has scored 211 runs at an average of 26.37, with an SR of over 119 and two fifties in 11 matches.

Jacob Duffy's Impressive Form

The New Zealand speedster Duffy on the other hand, is having a dream year with 35 wickets in 21 matches at an average of over 15, three four-fers this year in T20Is. He is the leading wicket-taker in international cricket in 2025 with 72 wickets in 35 matches at an average of above 17, with three four-fers and two five-fors. Duffy has scalped 178 wickets in 156 T20s at an average of ocer 24 with two five-fors and seven four-fers.(ANI)