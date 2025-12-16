Cheteshwar Pujara predicts leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi will be the most expensive Indian player at the IPL 2026 auction due to high demand for quality spinners. Sanjay Bangar also highlighted Naman Tiwari and Shubham Agarwal as potential top uncapped buys.

Former Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara said that legspinner Ravi Bishnoi could be the most expensive Indian player at the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2026 auction, set to take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. Ravi Bishnoi made an immediate impact with Punjab Kings in IPL 2020, earning an Emerging Player nomination for his bowling in pressure situations. His career took a major turn after joining Lucknow Super Giants in 2022, where he became a key middle-overs bowler, taking 39 wickets across three seasons as the team reached the playoffs twice. Retained for Rs 11 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, Bishnoi has built a reputation as a reliable T20 spinner, highlighted by consistent performances and solid IPL career stats of 72 wickets in 77 matches with an economy rate of 8.22. Ravi Bishnoi will feature in the IPL 2026 mini auction with a base price of INR 2 crore.

Pujara Backs Bishnoi as Top Indian Buy

Speaking on JioStar, Cheteshwar Pujara named the player he feels could become the most expensive Indian signing at the IPL 2026 mini auction. He predicted that Ravi Bishnoi could be the most expensive Indian player at the IPL 2026 mini auction, citing teams' strong demand for quality spinners. "I think it will be Ravi Bishnoi because they want to pick a lot of spinners, and he's one of the best bowlers in this auction. I think Ravi Bishnoi will be the most expensive Indian player."

Bangar on Top Uncapped Players

Sanjay Bangar said the most expensive uncapped Indian player will depend on demand for specific skills, highlighting left-arm seamer Naman Tiwari and leg-spinner Shubham Agarwal as strong contenders. "I think it will depend on the skill set -- whether it's a left-arm seamer or a leg-spinner. In the left-arm seamers, Naman Tiwari stood out in the last U19 edition; he swings the ball well and keeps it close to the stumps. In the spinner category, Shubham Agarwal is a very good leg-spinner and an experienced option. Keep an eye on both of them." (ANI)