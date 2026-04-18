Gujarat Titans all-rounder Arshad Khan says the presence of experienced stars like Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan helps younger players learn and develop their mindset, which is very helpful for their future careers in the IPL.

Learning from experienced stars

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Arshad Khan emphasised that the presence of experienced international stars like Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada, among others, in the squad during the Indian Premier League (IPL) helps younger and less experienced players develop their mindset and learn effectively.

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Speaking to ANI, 28-year-old Arshad said that being around experienced teammates like Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna, along with coach Ashish Nehra, helps younger players learn valuable skills and mindset, which benefits their future careers. "When there are such good minds in your team, you get to learn a lot of things. Like Shubman, Rashid Bhai, Rabada; all the players here bring a very good mind, a very good mentality. And we get to learn a lot of things from them. Like Siraj bhai, Prasidh, our coach, Nehra ji. So, we get to learn a lot of things from all of them. And they are very helpful for our future career," he said.

'IPL a very good opportunity'

Arshad, who is yet to feature in the playing 11 of GT in the ongoing IPL 2026 season, said that even if a player isn't in the playing 11, the Indian Premier League provides top-quality facilities, practice conditions and competition that help players stay prepared and improve, making them ready for future opportunities. "There are 25 players in our squad. So, we can only play 11. So, the rest of the players can keep their preparation better. Like, I don't think you will get such good facilities anywhere, which you get in the IPL. There are such good grounds available, such good wickets available. There are net bowlers, sidearmers, and there are good quality batsmen to bowl to you. So, you are getting all the things here. And when you prepare between them, like you get a chance to play, then you are ready to play. And if you are not getting it, then you are ready for the next season. So, I think this is a very good opportunity for the player to make himself a better cricketer," he said.

'Atmosphere is the same'

In the IPL 2026, Gujarat Titans suffered two consecutive defeats in the beginning of their campaign but then mounted an impressive comeback to clinch three back-to-back victories. When asked if something in the team environment changed after the two losses, Arshad said that the team's atmosphere and preparation have remained consistently positive and unchanged throughout. "From the first match till now, the atmosphere is the same. It's quite good. From the first match to the second match, third match, our team's atmosphere has been very good in all the matches. It's similar. The way we prepare, the same preparation is going on in all the matches. The atmosphere in the dressing room is the same in all the matches," he said.

GT are currently placed fifth in the IPL 2026 points table with six points in five matches and will face Mumbai Indians in their next match on Monday. (ANI)