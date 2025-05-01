Rajasthan Royals' players donned all-pink jerseys in the clash against Mumbai Indians as part of their ‘Pink Promise’ initiative to empower women in the rural Rajasthan. The initiative was launched by RR franchise on Women's Day last year

Rajasthan Royals’ players have put their traditional blue and pink jersey in the wardrobe and donned all-pink jersey in the IPL 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1.

Rajasthan Royals are the second team after Royal Challengers Bengaluru to wear a different jersey in the ongoing IPL season. RCB players wore green jerseys for the clash against RR in Jaipur as a part of their "Go Green" campaign to create awareness among the society about planting trees and reducing the effect of global warming in a bid to inspire fans and people around the world to adapt to more sustainable and eco-friendly practices.

Rajasthan Royals are wearing an all-pink jersey for the second time in the IPL. The last they donned a different playing kit was in the previous season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the same venue.

Why did RR players all-pink jerseys against MI?

Rajasthan Royals are wearing all-pink jerseys as part of their ‘Pink Promise’ initiative to empower women in rural Rajasthan. On International Women’s Day last year, the Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF), CSK wing of Rajasthan Royals franchise, unveiled its campaign film ‘Aurat Hai Toh Bharat Hai’.

As part of their commitment to women-led development in rural Rajasthan, the Royals will donate INR 100 from every ticket sold against Mumbai Indians. At the toss, Rajasthani woman Pinki Devi, presented solar powered house mementos to RR and MI skippers Riyan Parag and Hardik Pandya, respectively as a symbol of support for clean energy and sustainable living in rural Rajasthan—a core vision of the Royals' Pink Promise initiative.

As part of Rajasthan Royals’ eco-friendly initiative, for every six by both teams in the match, the franchise and RRF will provide six lamplights in the Sambhar region of Rajasthan. The foundation will now do more than just work with solar energy. It will also help people get clean water and find ways to earn a living, with women leading the efforts to bring change in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Royals hopes to keep playoff hopes alive

Rajasthan Royals are hoping to keep their hopes alive to qualify for the playoffs in the ongoing IPL season. RR are playing without their main captain Sanju Samson, who was ruled out of three matches, including against Mumbai Indians due to rib injury which he sustained during the clash against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 16.

Rajasthan Royals broke their five-match winless streak against Gujarat Titans to earn the third win of the season. With three wins and seven losses, the inaugural IPL season champions are currently at the 8th spot on the points table with six points and have a NNR of -0.349. In the last IPL season, RR qualified for the playoffs where they defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eliminator before losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals were set a target of 218 by Mumbai Indians after the visitors posted a total of 217/2 in 20 overs. Ryan Rickelton led the batting with an innings of 61 off 38 balls, while Rohit Sharma scored 53 off 36 balls. Skipper Hardik Pandya (48*) and Suryakumar Yadav (48*) formed an unbeaten 94-run stand for the third wicket to help MI post a solid total on the board.

For Rajasthan Royals, Only stand-in skipper Riyan Parag and Maheesh Theekshana picked a wicket each, while Fazalhaq Farooqi had the worst economy rate of 13.50 as he conceded 54 runs without taking a wicket in his spell of 4 overs.