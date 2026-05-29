15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reflects on his remarkable IPL 2025 debut, from being picked by Rajasthan Royals to hitting a first-ball six. He discusses his record-breaking century and his team-first philosophy ahead of the IPL 2026 Qualifier.

15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has opened up about his memorable Indian Premier League (IPL) debut season in 2025, recalling the emotional moment he was picked by Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the early highlights that set the tone for his career. Sooryavanshi made his IPL debut in 2025 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at just 14 years old. He was signed by the Royals for Rs 1.1 Crore in the 2025 auction. Since then, the 15-year-old from Bihar has been breaking records in the cash-rich league.

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The Auction Moment

Speaking to JioStar, Sooryavanshi revealed that the first congratulatory call came from RR's Romi Bhinder shortly after he was selected at the auction in Dubai. "I got the first call from Romi Bhinder sir, who is the team manager. I was in Dubai, and the auction was also taking place there. After the trials, I had spoken to him, and he had told me that they would go for me, and then we spoke for two to three minutes on the call while he congratulated me," he said.

Dream Debut and Record Century

Reflecting on his immediate impact in the league, the youngster recalled his dream debut, where he announced himself in style. Sooryavanshi smashed a six off the very first ball he faced in his IPL debut against the LSG. Coming in as an Impact Player, he hammered Shardul Thakur over the boundary and went on to make 34 runs off 20 balls. "In my debut match, I hit a six off the first ball, so it was a very special moment and a great memory," Sooryavanshi said.

He also highlighted his maiden IPL century later in the season against the Gujarat Titans (GT), calling it a proud moment for both him and his family. The left-handed batter hammered a 35-ball ton--the fastest ever by an Indian batter and also the youngest in IPL history "Then, I scored a hundred in the same season, which was a very proud moment for both my family and me. It was only my third match, so it felt great to have such a good start to my IPL career, and I am just carrying that momentum forward now," he added.

'Team Wins Matter More Than a Hundred'

Sooryavanshi also emphasised the importance of prioritising team success over personal milestones, saying that match-winning contributions matter more than individual scores in cricket. The teenager shared the values instilled in him by his father, stressing that runs have meaning only when they contribute to victories.

"Since childhood, my father has always told me that if you score a hundred, a double hundred, or even a triple hundred, but the team does not win because of it, then those runs hold no value. They may only be for your personal record, but they do not benefit the team. Cricket, in the end, is a team game. So, if I score 80 instead of a hundred and my team wins, and if we still do not win despite me scoring a century, then that 80 means more to me than the hundred," Sooryavanshi said.

He further explained that long-term team progress also creates more opportunities for individual achievements. "The longer my team stays in the tournament and the deeper we go into the playoffs and finals, the more chances I will get to score hundreds and achieve whatever records I want to break. So, it benefits both me personally and the team as well," he added.

Focus on Qualifier 2

After winning the Eliminator against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (sRH), Rajasthan will take on Gujarat in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 for a spot in the final against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday. Sooryavanshi, who played a blistering knock of 97 off just 29 balls in the Eliminator, opened up about his mindset heading into the Qualifier 2 clash.

"We are looking to go in with a good mindset and positive intent and continue doing what the whole team has done throughout the tournament. We should continue to enjoy the game, which we always do, not take the pressure of a big match, and back our strengths. As a team and as a unit, we want to reach the finals and hopefully lift the trophy," the rising sensation said.

Stellar Season Statistics

In this season, Sooryavanshi has been in sensational form, smashing 680 runs in 15 innings at an average of 45.33 and a strike rate of 242.85, including a century and four fifties, with a best score of 103. He has smashed 55 fours and 65 sixes in 280 balls faced. (ANI)