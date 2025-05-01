Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has been fined for maintaining slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. PBKS moved to the second spot on the points table with 12 points after a win over CSK.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer was fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during the 49th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) which was played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

As it was PBKS's first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which deals with minimum over-rate violations, the 30-year-old player was handed a fine of INR 12 lakh, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Iyer continued his fine run away from home. At the same time, a half-century from Prabhsimran Singh and a hat-trick from Yuzvendra Chahal were other standouts as PBKS eliminated CSK from the playoff race with a four-wicket win at Chepauk.

Iyer on his love run-chases and poor home run

Following his side's win over Super Kings, Punjab-based franchise skipper Iyer talked about his love for run-chases, saying that he thrives when there is a big total on the board.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Iyer said, "I love chasing on any field. I feel like I thrive whenever there is a big total on the board and you need to take the charge and momentum for the team for the rest of the batters to come and go full throttle."

About his poor home run, where he is yet to score a fifty, he said, "I do not want to curse it [his away form] and just stay in the present and reacting to the ball. It does not matter where I am playing. I just play with my approach. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn't. Lately, I have been batting a lot in the nets and facing the quick bowlers, especially with the new ball, and that's given me immense confidence. This is one part I have worked on. And the attitude is something that I keep high whenever I approach the field. So I think all these small boxes have been ticked and that is there to see."

Iyer on his discussion with head coach Ponting

Regarding the chase, Iyer said that the team had a discussion with coach Ricky Ponting about increasing the intensity and not leaving anything to chance against the great death bowlers of CSK.

So the approach was to just take on the bowlers with the power hitters coming down the order and back ourselves. When I got in, I said that I needed to play a few balls to see how the wicket is playing. When I played ten balls, then I started going. Prabh and Priyansh (Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya) have been fabulous the way they have been playing. They have been smart, not just slogging," he concluded.