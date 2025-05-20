Digvesh Singh Rathi's aggressive send-off to Abhishek Sharma during the LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match caused a heated exchange. The incident involved Rathi's 'notebook' celebration after dismissing Sharma, leading to an on-field confrontation.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi sparked a controversy for his aggressive send-off to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma in the IPL 2025 clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 19.

Lucknow Super Giants suffered their seventh defeat of the season with a six-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad. After posting a total of 205/7 in 20 overs, LSG failed to defend their total as SRH chased down a 206-run target with 10 balls to spare. Abhishek Sharma led the visitors' run-chase with brilliant innings of 59 off 20 balls, while Heinrich Klaasen (47), Kamindu Mendis (32), and Ishan Kishan (35) made significant contributions to the successful chase.

Digvesh Singh Rathi led the LSG’s bowling attack with figures of 2/37 in his spell of four overs, while Shardul Thakur and new recruit William O’Rourke picked a wicket each.

Digvesh and Abhishek heated exchange

One of the main talking points from the match between LSG and SRH was Digvesh Singh Rathi’s fiery send off to Abhishek Sharma by pulling out his ‘notebook’ celebration. The incident took place in the eighth over of Hyderabad's run-chase when Abhishek attempted to go for a big shot off Digvesh’s delivery, but was caught by Shardul Thakur at the off-side.

While Abhishek was turning back to return to SRH dugout, Digvesh aggressively gestured a the SRH opener to leave the pitch and then pulled out ‘notebook’ celebration. This did not go down well with Abhishek Sharma as he riled up to the LSG spinner and the two had a heated exchange over the send-off. Lucknow Super Giants players and on-field umpires intervened and separated both the players in order to diffuse the situation. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Digvesh Singh Rathi has been a serial offender when it comes to on-field aggression in the ongoing IPL season. The 21-year-old Delhi cricketer was fined twice and received one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct following his ‘notebook’ celebrations, inspired by West Indies pacer Kersick Williams.

Digvesh Singh Rathi is currently the leading wicket-taker for LSG in the IPL 2025, scalping 14 wickets at an average of 28.07 and an economy rate of 8.18 in 12 matches.

Lucknow Super Giants knocked out of IPL 2025

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants have been knocked out of the IPL 2025 following their defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. LSG failed to qualify for the knockout stage for the second time on the trot in the IPL.

LSG were locked in a three-way battle alongside Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals for the final playoff spot. Now, the Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants have been eliminated from the playoff race, leaving Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to battle it out for the final spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Lucknow Super Giants have joined Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Kolkata Knight Riders to bow out of the playoff contention. LSG are currently at the seventh spot with five wins and seven losses while accumulating just 10 points in 12 outings. LSG’s campaign will come to an end after playing the remaining two league stage fixtures against Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on 22 and 27 May, respectively.