Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant expressed happiness with the team's performance against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

He highlighted their ability to play good cricket despite not qualifying for the IPL playoffs. He emphasised the importance of learning and improvement, while also acknowledging the positive contributions of the batting unit, particularly Shahrukh's performance, and addressing fielding lapses.

Fiery bowling from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowlers William O'Rourke and Akash Singh Maharaj led Lucknow to a commanding victory of 33 runs over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Definitely happy. We have shown as a team that we can play good cricket. There was a time in the tournament we had the chance to qualify. But that's part and parcel of the game. We need to learn and get better. Always a question of getting the top three, but the way Shahrukh batted it definitely gives hope down the order as well. There was injury concerns coming into the tournament. The way Mitch, Markram, and Pooran batted and the whole batting unit in fact. Fielding, we made lapses. Learn from it and move forward," Rishabh Pant said in the post-match presentation.

Pant made 16 runs of just 6 balls, as he smashed Rabada for two sixes, before this match. In 12 appearances, Pant laboured to muster up 135 runs at a scrappy average of 12.27 while barely managing to maintain a strike rate of 100.

In his scratchy season, the misfiring explosive southpaw's best came against the beleaguered Chennai Super Kings, a fixture where he racked up 63 from 49 deliveries.

GT remains on top in the IPL points table, after this defeat, with 9 wins and 4 defeats in their 13 matches, they have 18 points. On the other hand, LSG is placed on sixth with six victories and seven defeats in their 13 matches, they have 12 points.

