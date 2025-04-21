Chennai Super Kings face a tough road to the playoffs after their 6th loss to Mumbai Indians. CSK's chances hinge on winning most of their remaining matches and significantly improving their net run rate.

Chennai Super Kings are enduring another tough campaign in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 as they were handed another defeat by Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 20.

Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, suffered their 6th defeat of the season with nine-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians. After posting a total of 176/5 in 20 overs, thanks fifties by Ravindra Jadeja (53*) and Shivam Dube (50), and quick innings by young debutant Ayush Mhatre (32), CSK failed to defend it as MI chased down 177-run target in 15.3 overs. An unbeaten 104-run partnership for the second wicket between Rohit Sharma (76*) and Suryakumar Yadav (68*) completely outclassed CSK’s bowling attack

Speaking after the match, CSK skipper MS Dhoni was clear about the team’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs, stating that either his side will try to qualify for the knockout or get a secured 11 to make a stronger comeback next year.

“With all the games that are in front of us that we are supposed to win, we just take it one game at a time, and if we lose a few, what will be important for us is to get the right combination for next year. You don't want too many players getting changed. What will be important is to try and qualify, but if not, get a secured 11 for next year and come back strong," Dhoni said.

Are CSK in contention to make it to the playoffs?

With two wins and six losses, Chennai Super Kings are currently at the bottom of the points table with just 4 points and have a net run rate (NRR) of -1.392 in 8 matches. In the last IPL season, the five-time champions failed to qualify for the playoffs after being knocked out by Royal Challengers Bengaluru from the league stage based on NRR.

Given the current situation, Chennai Super Kings’ chances of qualifying for the playoffs look challenging as they have an uphill task of winning the remaining matches of the season. CSK had a disappointing start to the season with a win in four outings before skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to elbow injury and Dhoni took over the team’s captaincy reins for the remaining season. Chennai Super Kings need to pull off miracles to make it to the top 4.

If Chennai Super Kings win the remaining 6 matches of the league stage, then the five-time IPL champions will finish with 16 points, which could potentially be enough for them to qualify for the playoffs. If CSK win 5 out of the remaining 6 games, their qualification for the playoffs would be determined by other results going their way and a significant improvement in NRR, which currently stands at -1.392.

The upcoming matches will be like a virtual knockout round as a defeat could dash their hopes of making the playoffs. However, Chennai Super Kings will need to be careful that Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, who are below the points table remain strong contenders to make it to the playoffs.

What do CSK need to do in the remaining matches?

Chennai Super Kings need to resolve their bowling woes, especially in pace department, with Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana, as they have been leaking too many runs in the middle and death overs. Khaleel conceded 24 runs, while Pathirana gave away 34 runs against Mumbai Indians. Ravindra Jadeja needs to complement the effort of Noor Ahmed, who has been lead spinner for CSK this season.

CSK management need to start giving opportunities to young players, who have shown promise in domestic cricket, including the likes of Ayush Mhatre, Vansh Bedi, Dewald Brevis, Anshul Kamboj, Andre Siddarth, Mukesh Choudhary, and Shaik Rasheed. Mhatre, Anshul, Rasheed, and Choudhary have already played in the ongoing season, while Brevis will hope for a chance in the upcoming matches.

Ahead of the clash against Mumbai Indians, CSK coach Stephen Fleming realised the need to break away from preferring experienced stars over young talents to infuse fresh energy into the squad and win the remaining matches. It remains to be seen how Chennai Super Kings respond to the challenge, balance experience with youth, and execute their plans in order to keep their hopes for the playoffs.