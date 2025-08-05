Image Credit : @ManUDigest_1814/X

STATSports Apex 2.0 GPS tracker

The club has recently upgraded to STATSports’ Apex 2.0 GPS trackers, thanks to a renewed partnership, allowing more precise monitoring. Six stationary beacons have been installed at Old Trafford, with additional units at United’s Carrington training complex across multiple pitches. Portable beacons are used for travel and remote locations, such as during the US tour, enabling continuous data capture.

Ed Leng, Manchester United’s head of physical performance, emphasized the importance of this technology in enhancing player preparation and injury prevention. Real-time feedback allows coaching staff to make immediate decisions, monitoring player load and avoiding the ‘red zone’ where injury risk spikes. This supports optimal training load management, ensuring athletes are fit and ready for competitive action.