How Manchester United Leverages GPS Tech to Maximize Training and Minimize Injuries
Manchester United uses GPS vests and STATSports Apex 2.0 trackers to gather extensive real-time data on player performance during training. This technology helps maximize player performance, reduce injury risks, and tailor training.
On a sunny morning in Chicago, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was seen helping teammates Luke Shaw and Matheus Cunha adjust their GPS vests ahead of training at Soldier Field. These small, unobtrusive devices worn between the shoulder blades play a crucial role in gathering extensive data that feeds into the club’s sports science and analysis teams. This technology is vital in Manchester United’s ongoing efforts to maximize player performance and reduce injury risks.
Real-time Tracking
The GPS vests provide live, real-time tracking of players’ every movement, capturing up to five million data points per 90-minute training session across 300 metrics. These include internal metrics like heart rate and external ones such as distance covered, accelerations, decelerations, and high-speed runs, which help measure the dynamic stress exerted on each athlete.
No Room For Excuses
As explained by manager Ruben Amorim during United’s US summer tour, the data leave no room for guessing or excuses: players cannot hide from scientific scrutiny. Poor training sessions are reviewed visually and shared openly among the squad, fostering a culture of accountability and continuous improvement.
STATSports Apex 2.0 GPS tracker
The club has recently upgraded to STATSports’ Apex 2.0 GPS trackers, thanks to a renewed partnership, allowing more precise monitoring. Six stationary beacons have been installed at Old Trafford, with additional units at United’s Carrington training complex across multiple pitches. Portable beacons are used for travel and remote locations, such as during the US tour, enabling continuous data capture.
Ed Leng, Manchester United’s head of physical performance, emphasized the importance of this technology in enhancing player preparation and injury prevention. Real-time feedback allows coaching staff to make immediate decisions, monitoring player load and avoiding the ‘red zone’ where injury risk spikes. This supports optimal training load management, ensuring athletes are fit and ready for competitive action.
Dedicated STATSports Staff at Man United
Paul McKernan, managing director of STATSports, highlighted that they are the only company offering 100% accurate live data, enabling coaches and staff to respond instantly during sessions rather than waiting for post-training analysis. By breaking down workload into internal and external elements, the system helps tailor training to individual needs, maximizing performance while safeguarding player health.
STATSports collaborates with nine other Premier League clubs and has dedicated staff embedded at Manchester United to customize their solutions. With precise, actionable data now at the fingertips of United’s coaching and medical teams, the club is pushing the boundaries of performance science to maintain player availability and competitive edge throughout the demanding season.