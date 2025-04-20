After Gujarat Titans' (GT) seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC), skipper Shubman Gill praised Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford for their "calculated batting", calling it a "treat to watch".

Despite DC posting a strong total of 204 runs, Buttler and Rutherford built a 119-run partnership that helped GT recover from early setbacks and secure the win. With this victory, GT moved to the top of the points table.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Gill said that at one point it looked like DC might score over 220 runs.

"The way we pulled back, credit to the bowlers. Even in the first game, chasing around 245, we were right in the game, losing by just 10 runs. We have been chasing well; we have been defending well."

Shubman Gill lauds teammates efforts

Gill also reflected on his dismissal in the match and praised the efforts of his teammates.

"Disappointing way to get out (run-out), but we have got plenty of games here and hopefully will get my chance. Magnificent the way Buttler and Rutherford rotated strike, and those hits were tremendous. It was not just brutal hitting, it was very calculated batting, and it was a treat to watch. Very happy to get this win," he added.

How GT defeated DC?

GT had won the toss and opted to bowl first. DC got off to a quick start with Karun Nair scoring 31 runs in 18 balls (two fours and two sixes) and KL Rahul hitting 28 in 14 balls (four boundaries and a six). A steady partnership between Axar Patel (39 in 32 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Tristan Stubbs (with two fours and a six), along with a strong finish from Ashutosh Sharma (37 in 19 balls, with two fours and three sixes), helped DC reach 203/8 in 20 overs.

Prasidh Krishna was the standout bowler for GT, taking 4 wickets for 41 runs. Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Ishant Sharma, and Sai Kishore claimed a wicket each.

While chasing, GT lost captain Shubman Gill early. But Jos Buttler's unbeaten 97 from 54 balls (11 fours and four sixes), along with crucial partnerships with Sai Sudharsan (36 in 21 balls, with five fours and a six) and Sherfane Rutherford (43 in 34 balls, with a four and three sixes), guided the team to victory with four balls to spare.

Buttler was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his outstanding performance.

With their fifth win in seven matches, GT now lead the IPL points table, while DC dropped to second place after suffering their second loss.