Delhi Capitals (DC) batter KL Rahul mocked the team’s mentor Kevin Pietersen for going on a holiday to Maldives in the middle of the ongoing IPL 2025 ahead of the clash against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 4.

Delhi Capitals are having an impressive season in the ongoing edition of the IPL as they are currently at the top of the points table with five wins and 10 points from their six outings. Capitals are currently in a strong position to finish in top 4 on the points table and secure their berth for their maiden playoffs since 2020. Delhi Capitals (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils) are one of the three original IPL teams yet to win a trophy since the inaugural edition of the tournament.

After Delhi Capitals win over Chennai Super Kings at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kevin Pietersen left the squad and went for a short break to Maldives with his family and returned for the clash against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, April 16.

KL Rahul takes dig at Kevin Pietersen for his Maldives vacation

Delhi Capitals batter hilariously trolled the team’s mentor Kevin Pietersen for going on a vacation mid-season. In a video posted by Capitals on its X handle (formerly Twitter), former England all-rounder met Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill and asked him the definition of mentor. That’s when the camera turned to KL Rahul, whose comment left everyone in splits by Pietersen’s Maldives trip into conversation.

KL Rahul said, “A mentor is someone who goes to the Maldives for two weeks mid-season,”

Along with the video, Delhi Capitals wrote, “Thanks KL, now we know what a mentor does”

Kevin Pietersen was roped in as a mentor by Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2025. He would work alongside skipper Axar Patel and other coaching staff, including head coach Hemang Badani, bowling coach Munaf Patel, assistant coach Matthew Pott and others. Pietersen has been playing a pivotal role behind the scene as a mentor in Delhi Capitals’ dominant campaign in the ongoing IPL season.

Kevin Peitersen played in the Indian Premier League for five seasons from 2009 to 2016 while plying his trade for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Daredevils. In his IPL career, former England cricketer aggregated 1001 runs, including a century and 4 fifties, at an average of 37.07 and a strike rate of 137.72 in 36 matches.

KL Rahul in impressive form in IPL 2025

Meanwhile, KL Rahul has been consistently performing well in the ongoing IPL season. After missing Delhi Capitals’ first match against Lucknow Super Giants for the birth of his first child, a baby girl, the 33-year-old returned to play the remaining six matches of the tournament.

KL Rahul is the leading run-getter for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, amassing 238 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 59.50 and a strike rate of 154.54 in six matches. Following his match-winning 93-run knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rahul broke into top 10 of the IPL leading run-getters chart. His IPL tally currently stands at 4921 runs, including 4 centuries and 39 fifties, at an average of 45.99 in 137 matches.

KL Rahul KL Rahul is on the verge of becoming the fastest Indian batter to score 5000 IPL runs.