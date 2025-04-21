Cricket Association of Bengal has reportedly sent a strong letter to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking a ban on Simon Doull and Harsha Bhogle from commentary duties for the IPL 2025 matches at Eden Gardens Stadium, which is the home ground for the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Eden Gardens Stadium is set to host six more matches, including 4 home games of Kolkata Knight Riders, along with Qualifier 2 and the Final. As per the report by RevzSport, the CAB has red-flagged commentators, Simon Doull and Harsha Bhogle for their criticism towards the pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee. The Cricket Association of Bengal reportedly wrote a letter to the BCCI ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders’ clash against Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens.

The report suggested that CAB supported Sujan Mukherjee, stating that he did nothing wrong in preparation of the pitch and was merely following instructions laid out by the BCCI, which clearly states that no IPL franchise, especially the home team does not have any say or opinion about the nature of the pitch.

What is the controversy?

Following the Kolkata Knight Riders’ defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025, skipper Ajinkya Rahane lamented over the pitch’s lack of assistance for spinners and wanted the pitch to be more spin friendly. However, Sujan Mukherjee denied the request of Rahane’s spin friendly pitch, stating that the nature of pitch would not change till he is at the helm as the Eden Gardens’ pitch curator.

Sujan Mukherjee’s comments received massive backlash from the commentators and cricket experts, who believed that the home team, especially KKR should get the pitch they wanted. Responding to the criticism, Eden Gardens pitch curator He cited the BCCI’s rules on pitch preparation, stating that franchises and players have no opinion and suggestion on that matter.

After the defeat to Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane gave a fiery response to the pitch curator for denying his request for spin-friendly pitch, stating that he received a lot of publicity. The 34-year-old added that he would convey his concerns around the pitch to the IPL committee.

What did Simon Doull and Harsha Bhogle say about Sujan Mukherjee?

Cricket commentators, Simon Doull and Harsha Bhogle expressed their disappointment over Eden Gardens pitch curator’s denial to KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane’s request for spin friendly pitch. Doull stated that Ajinkya Rahane’s side should find a new home ground if the pitch curator was not willing to pay heed to the request by the Kolkata Knight Riders management, adding that it is not his job to comment on the game.

“If he's (the curator) not taking heed of what the home team wants… I mean, they are paying the stadium fees, they are paying for what's going on in the IPL but if he's still not paying heed of what the home team wants, then just move the franchise away to somewhere else. His job is not to pass an opinion on the game. That's not what he's paid for.” Doull said on Cricbuzz.

Similarly, Bhogle remarked, “If they are playing at home, (they) should get the tracks that they think are suited for their bowlers. I saw something (about) what the KKR curator has said”

The BCCI is yet to respond to the complaint filed by CAB with the regards to ban on Simon Doull and Harsha Bhogle from commentating on IPL matches at Eden Gardens Stadium, but neither of them is expected to do commentary duties for the clash between KKR and GT in Kolkata.