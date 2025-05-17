Former RCB star AB de Villiers has made a heartwarming promise to attend the IPL final if RCB qualifies. He expressed his desire to lift the trophy with Virat Kohli, adding to the excitement surrounding RCB's potential playoff berth.

Former South Africa batting legend AB de Villiers has made a special promise if Royal Challengers Bengaluru reached the final of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (formerly known as Royal Challengers Bangalore) have been part of the IPL since its first edition in 2008, but failed to get hold of the coveted trophy despite reaching the final thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016. RCB are one of the three original IPL teams, alongside Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) and Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) to have not won an elusive title since the inaugural edition of the tournament.

In the last IPL season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru managed to qualify for the playoffs after knocking out five-time champions Chennai Super Kings from the league stage based on net run rate (NRR). However, the three-time IPL finalists’ campaign came to an end after their defeat to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator.

AB de Villiers’s promise

In a video that went viral on social media, AB de Villiers promised to be in attendance if the Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualifies for the IPL final. The former South African batter has also expressed his desire to lift the coveted trophy with Virat Kohli.

“If RCB makes it to the Final, I’ll be there at the stadium. Nothing will give me more pleasure than to lift that trophy with Virat Kohli. I’ve tried that for many, many years,” AB de Villiers said with a smile.

AB de Villiers was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2011 and 2021 in the IPL and was one of the formidable batters for the franchise, forming one of the most iconic duos in the history of the tournament alongside Virat Kohli and delighting fans with his extraordinary strokeplay and match-winning performances.

de Villiers was part of the RCB team that reached the IPL final in 2016, but lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad. The flamboyant batter is currently the second leading run-getter for Bengaluru-based team, with 4522 runs, including 2 centuries and 37 fifties, at an average of 41.10 and a strike rate of 158.33.

RCB on the verge of securing playoff berth

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are on the brink of becoming the first team to qualify for the playoffs in the IPL 2025. RCB have had a brilliant season, winning 8 matches in their 11 outings and have a Net Run Rate of +0.482.

With 8 wins and 3 losses, the three–time IPL finalists are currently at the second spot on the points table with 16 points. If their match against Kolkata Knight Riders get washed out due to torrential rain in Bengaluru, RCB will earn one point and move to top of the points table, but their qualification for the playoffs will be dependent on the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals’ results against their respective matches against Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.

If Punjab Kings or Delhi Capitals lose their respective matches against Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will officially qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.