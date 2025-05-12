On Monday, Kohli took to Instagram and shared his journey and announced that he was hanging up his boots in test cricket.

After Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, South African cricketer AB de Villiers shared a photo of them together describing Kohli as a true legend and calling him his ‘biscotti.’

In an Instagram post, Ab De Villiers wrote, “Congrats to my biscotti, Virat Kohli, on an epic Test career! Your determination & skill have always inspired me. True legend!”

Kohli toured South Africa for the first time in 2013 under tough overseas conditions. He scored 119 and 96 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg– which has been recorded in the history books as an impressive fightback after the top order crumbled. On Monday, Kohli took to Instagram and shared his journey and announced that he was hanging up his boots in test cricket. According to reports, Kohli had made the decision and informed the BCCI before it was made official.

“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life,” he said.

Kohli continued that there was something deeply personal about playing in whites. “The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off,” he added.

In a 2013 interview to Aaj Tak, Kohli had said that what truly matters to him was scoring 10,000 runs in Test cricket. Kohli is India’s fourth highest run-getter after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar. His decision to retire came ahead of the BCCI tour of England.