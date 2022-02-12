  • Facebook
    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: World No. 2 T20 all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan unsold; fans surprised

    Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan remained unsold on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 12, 2022, 2:12 PM IST
    In news that sent shockwaves to Kolkata Knight Riders' fans, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan remained unsold on Saturday, Day 1 of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction in Bengaluru. Shakib Al Hasan, the No. 2 T20 all-rounder in ICC rankings, was not retained by the SRK-owned franchise ahead of the showpiece event's auction.

    The Bangladesh cricketer's performance in IPL 2021 was very ordinary, and the Shakib Al Hasan fans know he was not seen. KKR bought Shakib for Rs 3.2 crores in the last year's auction. He played eight games last season, scored just 47 runs, and picked only four wickets.

    The news of Shakib Al Hasan remaining unsold came moments after another legendary all-rounder Suresh Raina was not lapped up by any of the IPL franchises. Here's how fans reacted to this shocking development:

    Shakib made his IPL debut in 2011 against Rajasthan Royals when he took the field for Kolkata Knight Riders. The all-rounder has played 71 IPL games, scoring 793 runs and has 63 wickets to his name. Apart from Kolkata, Shakib Al Hasan also played for SunRisers Hyderabad in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2022, 2:38 PM IST
