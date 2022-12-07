IOC Executive Board to wait until IOA Elections on December 10 to take 'final warning' call

The IOA Elections will be held on December 10. Meanwhile, the IOC Executive Board has received a report on the same from IOA, while the former would take the call on the "final warning" to IOA after the elections.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has registered the "significant progress" made by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in fixing its administrative matters. Still, once it finishes the elections procedure on December 10, the global body will look to revoke the warning of a ban for India. The IOC, in September, had directed IOA to carry elections by December or encounter a ban. The Supreme Court of India had then selected former Justice L Nageswara Rao for the constitution amendment of the IOA and the electoral college preparation.

"With respect to India, the IOC Executive Board received a report on the situation of NOC of India following the decision taken by the Executive Board in September 2022 to issue a final warning to NOC," said the Director of Olympic Solidarity and NOC Relations of IOC, James McLeod, during its Executive Board meeting in Laussane on Wednesday.

"The EB took note of the significant progress made in the past few weeks to implement an agreed roadmap, including the adoption of the revised IOA Constitution, aimed at improving the internal governance of IOA in close collaboration and coordination with a former judge appointed by the Supreme Court of India to monitor the whole process," added McLeod.

"The EB will wait till the last process until the last step of the process, which is the IOA election which is due to take place on December 10 and make sure that they are duly completed," McLeod continued. A potential ban could have profound implications for next year's IOC session, which will occur in Mumbai in September or October that was pushed back after the warning.

"...the delegates of the IOC, the IOC administration to confirm the IOC's position after that and also whether the 2023 IOC session will take place in Mumbai," McLeod concluded. The IOC had previously set a December 15 deadline for the IOA for its election commencement. Former sprinter PT Usha is set to become the first woman IOA president after emerging as the lone candidate for the role.

