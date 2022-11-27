IOA Elections: PT Usha set to get elected as chief, first woman to take top role

IOA Elections will be taking place on December 10. Meanwhile, legendary former Indian sprinter PT Usha will become the first woman to lead the organisation.

The legendary PT Usha is set to become the first woman president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as she emerged as the lone candidate for the top post for the December 10 elections. The 58-year-old Usha, a multiple Asian Games gold medallist and a fourth-place finisher in the 1984 Olympics 400m hurdles final, filed her nomination papers for the top job on Sunday along with her team for the various posts. The deadline to file nomination papers for the IOA elections ended on Sunday. IOA elections returning officer Umesh Sinha did not receive any nominations on Friday and Saturday, but 24 candidates filed nominations for various posts on Sunday.

Usha, a top sprinter in her heyday, has also been elected as one of the eight Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) by the Athletes Commission of the IOA, making her an electoral college member. She will also become the first Olympian and international medallist to head the IOA in its 95-year-old history, adding another feather to her cap after dominating Indian and Asian athletics for two decades before retiring in 2000 with a bagful of international medals.

Usha is the first sportsperson to represent the country and become IOA chief since Maharaja Yadavindra Singh, who played a Test match in 1934. Singh was the third IOA president who held office from 1938 to 1960. There will be contests for one post of vice president (female) and joint secretary (female). There were 12 candidates in the fray for four executive council members.

The IOA polls will be held to elect one president, one senior vice-president, two vice-presidents (one male and one female), one treasurer, two joint secretaries (one male and one female), six other Executive Council members, out of which two (one male and one female) shall be from the elected SOMs.

Two members of the Executive Council (one male and one female) will be the Athletes' Commission representatives. Ajay Patel of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is set to be the senior vice president as he is also the lone candidate for the post. Olympic medallist shooter Gagan Narang is also the only candidate for the position of one male vice president. However, two candidates- Rajlaxmi Singh Deo and Alaknanda Ashok- have filed nominations for the lone post of woman vice president.

Indian Weightlifting Federation president Sahdev Yadav will be elected unopposed as the treasurer. All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey will be the male joint secretary. At the same time, there were three candidates -- Alaknanda Ashok, Shalini Thakur Chawla and Suman Kaushik -- for the lone female joint secretary's post.

Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and archer Dola Banerjee will be the executive council's male and female representatives of the eight SOMs. Twelve candidates have, however, filed nominations for the remaining four executive council members: Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan, Cyrus Poncha, Lt Gen Harpal Singh, Bhupender Singh Bajwa, Rohit Rajpal, Amitabh Sharma, Shalini Thakur Chawla, Prashant Khushwaha, Vitthal Shirgaonkar, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Digvijay Chautala and Harjinder Singh.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on Tuesday, and the valid nominated list will be announced the next day. Withdrawal of candidature can be made from December 1-3, and the final list of candidates will be put up on December 4. Usha, fondly known as the 'Payyoli Express', is being seen as a candidate of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had nominated her as a Rajya Sabha member in July.

Recently, a similar situation arose in the AIFF when Chaubey -- a BJP leader from West Bengal and a former goalkeeper -- entered the fray as a surprise candidate in the elections held under the supervision of the Supreme Court and grabbed the top job. Usha is among the most decorated Indian athletes, having won 11 medals, including four gold in the Asian Games from 1982 to 1994.

Usha won all four gold in the 1986 Seoul Asian Games -- 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay -- and bagged a silver in the 100m. Usha won 100m and 200m medals in the 1982 New Delhi Asian Games. She also won a phenomenal 23 medals, including 14 gold, in the Asian Championships from 1983 to 1998, collectively in 100m, 200m, 400m hurdles, 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay.

But, Usha is most remembered for missing out on a medal at the Los Angeles Olympics 400m hurdles final, where Cristieana Cojocaru of Romania beat her by one-hundredth of a second. The IOA elections are being held under the supervision of SC-appointed retired apex court judge L Nageswara Rao under the new constitution prepared by him.

The IOA adopted the new constitution on November 10 after getting approval from the international committee. The 77-strong IOA electoral college has nearly 25 per cent former athletes with a host of current and former sportspersons, including Olympic medallists PV Sindhu, Gagan Narang, Sakshi Malik, Yogeshwar Dutt and MM Somaya.

There are 66 members from 33 National Sports Federations, which have nominated one male and one female each, eight SOMs (four male and four female), two from the Athletes Commission (one male and one female) and a member of the International Olympic Committee in India, Nita Ambani. The IOA electoral college also has more women members (39) than males (38).

(With inputs from PTI)