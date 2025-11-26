IOA's Rohit Rajpal provided an update on India's 2036 Olympics bid, stating the host will be known by the end of next year. He also expressed pride as India secured the rights to host the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Rajpal, Executive Council member of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) offered an update on India's bid for the 2036 Olympics, saying by the end of next year, the world will get to know who will host the marquee sporting event. He also expressed pride at India getting the hosting rights for 2030 Commonwealth Games. The games will be held in Ahmedabad.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India's Bid for 2036 Olympics

Speaking to ANI about India's 2036 Olympics bid, Rohit said, "We are all on our way, a little delay from the IOC (International Olympic Committee) side, certain other countries have also put up their interest. A tough task ahead of us. But by next year end, we will know who will bag the 2036 Olympics"

India has also officially bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games. The IOA, led by President Usha, submitted a Letter of Intent to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in October 2024.

Ahmedabad to Host Centenary 2030 Commonwealth Games

On India getting the 2030 CWG hosting rights, Rajpal said it was achieved in tenure of PT Usha as IOC chief. "I think every Indian needs to feel proud, and I congratulate every Indian and all the athletes and these associations. I think it's been a wonderful effort by the IOA and a great effort by the government. Symbolically, it will be great because it's the 100th Commonwealth Games coming, and it is going to be held in India. So I think it is a great opportunity for Indian athletes to showcase their strengths."

Delegates of the 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories ratified India's bid at today's Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow. India presented a compelling vision for the 2030 Games, centred in the Gujarat city of Amdavad (Ahmedabad), which will build on foundations laid by Glasgow 2026, enabling India to celebrate the centenary in style.

Cultural Celebration Marks Announcement

After Ahmedabad was announced as hosts of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, 20 Garba dancers and 30 Indian dhol drummers burst into the General Assembly Hall, surprising delegates with a rich cultural performance that provided a taste of the heritage and pride that Athletes and fans can expect from a Games hosted in the Indian state of Gujarat.

Garba is a dance that originated in Gujarat, and the performance featured members of Glasgow's Indian community, and those from other parts of the Commonwealth, in a show of both diversity and unity across the movement to start the journey from the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games to the Centenary edition.

The first Commonwealth Games were held in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada. Australia topped the medal table at the most recent Games, staged in Birmingham, England, in 2022, with the rest of the top five made up of England, Canada, India and New Zealand.

'A New Golden Era': Commonwealth Sport President

Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport, said, "This is the start of a new golden era for Commonwealth Sport. After a 'Games reset', we head to Glasgow 2026 in fantastic shape to welcome the 74 teams of the Commonwealth before setting our sights on Amdavad 2030 for a special Centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games."

"India brings scale, youth, ambition, rich culture, enormous sporting passion and relevance, and I'm delighted to report strong interest from a range of nations to host the 2034 Games and beyond. We start our next century for the Commonwealth Games in good health," he added.

IOA President PT Usha Expresses Gratitude

PT Usha, President of the Commonwealth Games Association of India, said, "We are deeply honoured by the trust shown by Commonwealth Sport. The 2030 Games will not only celebrate a hundred years of the Commonwealth Movement but also lay the foundation for the next century. It will bring together Athletes, communities, and cultures from across the Commonwealth in a spirit of friendship and progress."

(ANI)