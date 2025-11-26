Cristiano Ronaldo's three-game ban for violent conduct has been partially suspended by a FIFA committee. The decision, citing his clean disciplinary record, allows him to play in Portugal's World Cup opener but has sparked controversy.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been granted a significant reprieve from his disciplinary suspension, with FIFA's committee ruling to suspend the final two matches of his three-game ban for violent conduct. The decision allows the Portuguese star to feature in his nation's opening fixture at next summer's World Cup, a ruling that has raised eyebrows across the footballing world.

The Incident and Initial Sanction

Ronaldo's troubles stemmed from an off-the-ball elbow strike against Ireland defender Dara O'Shea during a World Cup qualifier in Dublin, which resulted in a red card and automatic one-match suspension. Portugal served this penalty in a 9-1 demolition of Armenia that secured their World Cup berth. However, FIFA's disciplinary code permits enhanced suspensions of at least three matches for violent infractions including elbowing, with qualifying bans carrying forward to tournament play.

The Controversial Reprieve

Invoking Article 27 of its disciplinary code-which grants judicial bodies discretion to suspend implementation of penalties-FIFA determined that Ronaldo's two remaining games would be shelved pending a one-year probation period. The committee cited his clean disciplinary record across 226 international appearances as a mitigating factor. In practice, this transforms a three-match suspension into an effective one-game penalty.

Political and Sporting Optics

The timing amplifies controversy. Ronaldo dined at the White House as a Saudi envoy just six days before receiving FIFA's favorable ruling, photographed alongside President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The juxtaposition-coupled with Infantino's anticipated presence at December's World Cup draw in Washington-fuels perceptions of diplomatic influence shaping sporting governance.