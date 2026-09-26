BJP MP Anurag Thakur praised India's 'historic' performance at the Asian Games after winning six medals in one day. He congratulated the contingent and expressed hope for continued success in events like kabaddi, highlighting recent wins.

Anurag Thakur Hails 'Historic' Performance

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Saturday hailed India's performance at the Asian Games, describing Friday as a "historic" day after the country won six medals in a single day and expressing hope that the medal-winning run would continue in kabaddi and other events.

Speaking to reporters at Kangra Airport, Thakur congratulated the Indian contingent for its performance at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. “I want to congratulate the Indian players for their magnificent performance. Yesterday was historic as India won six medals in a single day — one gold, two silver and three bronze,” he told reporters.

Thakur also expressed hope that India would continue its winning run in kabaddi and other events on Saturday, with both the men's and women's kabaddi teams having secured places in the gold medal matches. He extended special greetings to athletes from Himachal Pradesh and praised their performances across different events. He also referred to India's showing in the men's 10,000m and said kabaddi events were now attracting close attention.

India's Medal Run Continues

India's six medals on Friday included shooting golds for Kamaljeet and Inder Singh Suruchi in the mixed team 10m air pistol event, while Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Niraj Kumar won silver in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team event. In athletics, Gulveer Singh won silver in the men's 10,000m, while Manpreet Kaur and Baranica Elangovan claimed bronze in the women's shot put and pole vault respectively. Manush Shah and Diya Chitale added a bronze in table tennis mixed doubles.

India continued its medal-winning campaign on Saturday, with Sawan Barwal securing silver in the men's marathon in a national record time of 2:11:37. His medal ended India's 44-year wait for an Asian Games marathon podium finish. India also won silver in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions team event through Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod. Tilottama finished fourth and Vidarsa fifth in the individual final.

In squash, Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar secured a bronze after losing their mixed doubles semifinal against Hong Kong's Tang Ming Hong and Lee Ka Yi. Archery also produced strong qualification performances, with Chikitha Taniparthi topping the women's compound qualification with 705 points, while Dhiraj Bommadevara finished first in men's recurve qualification with 698 points, setting Asian and national records. In badminton, Unnati Hooda advanced after defeating Malaysia's Wong Ling China, while Animesh Kujur topped his men's 200m heat to progress to the semifinal. India's men's sabre team and women's foil team also advanced to the quarterfinals after wins in the round of 16, though both teams subsequently exited after defeats to South Korea and Japan respectively.

India's Medal Tally

India's medal tally stood at 26, comprising two gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze medals, placing the country 12th in the standings at the time of writing. (ANI)