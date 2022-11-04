'Fully support the amendments of IOA constitution' - Abhinav Bindra

The constitution of the IOA recently underwent changes, thanks to the Supreme Court, as the elections are also set to be held. Meanwhile, Abhinav Bindra has come out in support of the constitutional amendments.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is witnessing the change, as its constitution has undergone amendments, thanks to the order by Supreme Court. Following the drafting of the new constitution, which would come into effect on November 10, the IOA elections would also be held on December 10. It would witness the Executive Council being formed, including a President, a senior vice-president, two vice-presidents (both genders), two joint secretaries (both genders), six executive council members and two representatives elected by Athletes Commission. Meanwhile, former Olympian and gold-medalist Abhinav Bindra came out in support of the constitutional amendment.

Taking to his social media handles, Bindra wrote, "My sincerest compliments to Justice Nageswara Rao for creating the amended IOA's constitution, which captures the spirit of discussions and deliberations held in Lausanne in September extremely well. The Creation of an Athletes commission as per IOC guidelines, a pathway for athletes to enter administration, a revised membership structure, having clear roles and responsibilities of office bearers to ensure operational integrity, professionalising the day-to-day running through a CEO, a dispute resolution mechanism, allowing for more women to participate in leadership roles are some of the highlights which in my opinion will mark a fresh new beginning that truly has the potential to herald several historical possibilities for the Olympic movement in India."

"As an Olympian and a current athlete representative, I fully support the amendments and the due process of consultation undertaken to achieve them. My sincerest gratitude also to the IOC and OCA for always keeping the athletes at the heart and Center of policy and decision-making. Lastly, I'd like to implore the Olympic family in India to take this reforms to its logical conclusion and unite as we can only get Faster, Higher and Stronger - together!" concluded Bindra.