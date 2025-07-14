England face a setback as a key player leaves the field injured at Lord’s. His availability for the fourth Test now hangs in the balance.

England’s ongoing Test series against India took a worrying turn on Day 3 of the third match at Lord’s, as young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir suffered a hand injury while fielding off his own bowling. The 21-year-old had just taken the crucial wicket of KL Rahul before being struck on the left hand during a sharp caught-and-bowled attempt to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja.

The incident occurred during the fifth ball of the 78th over. Jadeja charged down the pitch and struck a powerful drive back towards Bashir, who tried to react with both hands but couldn't gather the ball in time. It hit his left hand hard, sending him to the ground in visible pain. After lying there for a while, Bashir eventually called for assistance and was taken off the field for treatment.

With Bashir unable to continue, Joe Root was called upon to complete the over. England, who were just two balls away from taking the second new ball, opted to let Root finish the seven remaining deliveries before switching to the new cherry at the start of the 80th over.

The England medical team later issued a statement, noting that Bashir's injury was still being monitored. While he is expected to bowl in the fourth innings of the match. More critically, his participation in the fourth Test at Old Trafford will only be decided after a full assessment post-match.

“Following his left little finger injury, Shoaib Bashir continues to be monitored and is expected to bowl in the fourth innings of this Test. His involvement in the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford will be assessed at the end of the match,” read the official update, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

Bashir’s potential absence could be a significant blow for Ben Stokes' side, especially with the series tightly held. The spinner has offered England much-needed control in the middle overs and has been a valuable asset with his ability to turn the ball on wearing pitches.

Meanwhile, India ended Day 4 with the upper hand, thanks to a four-wicket haul from Washington Sundar. However, their chase of 193 on a deteriorating Lord’s track didn’t start smoothly, as they stumbled to 58/4 at stumps.

With only six wickets remaining and 135 runs still required, the fifth day promises to be tense. The first exchanges could tilt the balance decisively, and the absence or presence of Bashir may well influence the outcome.