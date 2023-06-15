Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu suffers yet another early exit; Srikanth beats Lakshya in all-India duel

    Kidambi Srikanth advances to the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open after defeating Lakshya Sen in an all-Indian clash. However, PV Sindhu faced an early exit as she lost to Tai Tzu Ying in the second round of the women's singles event.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

    PV Sindhu, the two-time Olympic medalist, suffered an early exit as she was defeated by her long-time rival Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women's singles second round. Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth displayed his experience to overcome Lakshya Sen in straight sets during a thrilling all-Indian second-round match, securing a spot in the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 event.

    Srikanth showcased his calmness and expertise, prevailing over Lakshya with a score of 21-17, 22-20 in a 45-minute battle. This victory extended Srikanth's unbeaten record against Lakshya, bringing it to 3-0 in his favour.

    Sindhu faced a tough challenge against the third-seeded Tai Tzu Ying. She lost the match 21-18, 21-16, marking another early exit for Sindhu, who had also made first-round exits in her previous two tournaments. Tai Tzu Ying has consistently been a formidable opponent for Sindhu, as evidenced by her commanding head-to-head record of 19-5 against the Indian player.

    Sindhu's defeat concluded the Indian representation in the women's singles event. In the upcoming matches, Srikanth will face Li Shi Feng of China, who caused an upset by defeating fourth seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 21-19, 21-14 in their second-round clash.

    Also Read: Prannoy wins Malaysia Masters title, Kerala shuttler breaks jinx

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
