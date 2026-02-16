UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya praised India's 61-run T20 World Cup win over Pakistan, stating it increases national honour. He claimed Pakistan's initial boycott threat stemmed from fear. The win was India's third, securing a Super 8 spot.

UP Deputy CM Lauds India's 'Historic Victory'

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya lauded India's 61-run win over Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match, saying whenever the Men in Blue register a win, the honour of the nation increases. India defeated Pakistan in their third group-stage fixture at the T20 World Cup. The win marked the third consecutive victory for Suryakumar Yadav & Co. in the ongoing T20 WC, as they advanced to the Super 8 stage. Speaking to reporters, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya praised India's win, claimed that Pakistan's initial decision not to play India stemmed from "fear of defeat", and expressed confidence that India would continue to win future encounters.

India-Pakistan match was played against a dramatic backdrop as Pakistan had initially announced a boycott of the fixture against India but later chose to participate, reversing their decision. "When India wins, the respect and honour of the Tiranga increases, and when Pakistan loses, Pakistanis cry. This whole drama by the Pakistan cricket team about not playing the match against India was out of fear of defeat. I have full faith that in future, whenever the matches are played, our players will always win, and I congratulate all the cricketers for yesterday's historic victory," Keshav Prasad Maurya said.

Match Summary: How India Secured the Win

In yesterday's match, Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first. After Abhishek was out for a duck, Ishan's 77 and Tilak Varma's 25 kept India stable, but the Men in Blue sank to 126/4, losing their set batters and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (0). However, skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Rinku Singh finished the innings well, pacing their knocks perfectly in tough conditions. India scored 175/7, with Saim Ayub (3/25) being the top bowler for Pakistan.

Pakistan Falters in Run-Chase

In the run-chase, Pakistan were reduced to 34/4 courtesy early strikes from Hardik, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel. Usman Khan (44 in 34 balls, with six fours and a six) was the only one who showed up for the fight, as Team India packed Pakistan for just 114 runs in 18 overs, progressing to the Super 8 stage with their third successive win. Axar Patel (2/29 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for India, with Hardik (2/16 in three overs), Bumrah (2/17 in two overs), and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/17 in three overs) also being amongst the wickets.

India Dominates Group A, Extends Lead Over Pakistan

India remains on top with three wins in three matches in Group A, while Pakistan has dropped to third with two wins and a loss, and the USA currently occupies second place with two wins and two losses. With the emphatic win over their arch-rivals in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash, India now leads the T20 World Cup head-to-head scoreline against Pakistan by 8-1. (ANI)