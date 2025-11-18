Bengaluru's Raghu Prasad RV has been named FIH Umpire of the Year for 2025, becoming the first Asian to win the award. With a career spanning 198 international matches, including three Olympics, he was congratulated by Hockey India.

Raghu Prasad Creates History, Named FIH Umpire of the Year

Hockey India on Tuesday congratulated Raghu Prasad RV on being named FIH Umpire of the Year for 2025. The FIH announced its decision following the recommendations of the FIH Umpiring Committee. Raghu, who has officiated in 198 international matches, becomes not only the first Indian umpire to receive this honour since 2015, but also the first umpire from the Asian continent, as per a release from Hockey India.

A native of Bengaluru, Raghu began his umpiring journey in 2001, officiating in school, college, and league tournaments. He made his international debut in 2003 at the Four Nations Tournament in Australia. Over the years, he has officiated at the 2014 Commonwealth Games; two editions of the Asian Games (2018 and 2022); four Senior World Cups (2010, 2014, 2018, and 2023); and three Olympic Games (2012, 2020, and 2024), making him one of India's most experienced umpires. His steady record in high-stakes matches, including the World Cup and the Olympics, has earned him respect across world hockey.

A 'Deeply Rewarding' Honour

Expressing his feelings on winning the award, Raghu Prasad RV said, "Today is one of the most special moments of my career. Receiving the FIH Umpire of the Year 2025 award is a true honour. When I look back at the long hours, sacrifices and challenges, this recognition feels deeply rewarding."

He further expressed gratitude towards FIH and Hockey India, saying, "My heartfelt thanks to FIH President Datto Tayyab Ikram for his constant support and leadership, and to the FIH Umpiring Committee for believing in me. I am also grateful to the Asian Hockey Federation for their encouragement." Raghu added, "I owe a great deal to Hockey India for giving me the platform to grow. To my colleague officials and fellow umpires around the world, thank you for the trust and the standards we uphold together. I must also acknowledge KSHA, the foundation of my umpiring journey, and Hockey Karnataka for their continued support."

Hockey India Applauds 'Proud Moment'

Congratulating Raghu on winning the FIH Umpire of the Year award, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, "This award is a proud moment for Indian hockey. Raghu has shown consistency, calm under pressure and a strong understanding of the game. His achievement reflects years of dedication. We applaud his success and the example he sets for future officials."

Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General of Hockey India, said, "Raghu's recognition as Umpire of the Year is well deserved. He has risen through our domestic system and shown his capability on the world stage. His work strengthens India's presence in international officiating and motivates young umpires across the country. We congratulate him and wish him continued success." (ANI)