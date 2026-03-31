Indian squash prodigies Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh have secured the top honours at the Asian Squash Federation (ASF) Awards 2025, being named Players of the Year in their respective categories after a series of remarkable performances.

India's squash stars, Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh secured the top awards, the Asian Squash Federation (ASF) Player of the Year honour in men's and women's categories in the ASF Awards 2025 on Tuesday.

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Anahat Singh's Award-Winning Season

Anahat, the world number 20th in senior women's singles rankings, secured the ASF Girls' Player of the Year award, known as the 'Hassan Musa award', following some top performances last year, as per Olympics.com. Anahat, 18, emerged as one of the brightest young Indian stars in the sport, with the bronze medal at World Junior Championships in Cairo and was also a part of the team which made history by capturing the Squash World Cup last year. Her recent performances include a successful defence of the Indian Open title. She has 16th PSA level titles overall.

Maiden PSA Title and Top 20 Ranking

Japan's Satomi Watanabe secured the senior ASF Women's Player of the Year award. Anahat had also beaten Commonwealth Games champion Georgina Kennedy of England to bag her maiden PSA Bronze-level title this February. This win in Washington propelled her into the world's top 20 player. She made history by becoming the youngest Asian women's squash player ever to achieve the milestone, surpassing Malaysia's icon, Nicol David.

PSA Season Accolades

Anahat had an impressive 2024-25 season during which she was named as the 'PSA Challenger Female Player of the Season' and the 'PSA Young Female Player of the Season'

Abhay Singh Named Men's Player of the Year

Also, the world number 25 and Asian Games medalist Abhay secured the ASF Men's Player of the Year Award, which is also known as the 'Dato Alex Lee Award'. Abhay's most recent title win includes his maiden Indian Open title win, and along with Anahat, he was also a part of India's World Cup-winning team last year.

India's Team Success and Historical Wins

The last time Indian squash players won at the ASF Awards was back in 2022 when former India No. 1 Saurav Ghosal and veteran Joshna Chinappa won the men's and women's players honours, respectively.

India also secured the men's team award following a bronze medal finish at the World Junior Team Championships 2025 in Egypt.

Future of Squash: Olympic Debut

Squash is set to make its Olympic debut in 2028 at Los Angeles. (ANI)