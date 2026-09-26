Indian men's skeet team—Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, and Mairaj Ahmad Khan—won a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026. Anantjeet also secured a bronze in the mixed team skeet event, praising the Indian shooting contingent's strong showing.

Indian men’s skeet team members Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan expressed their pride after winning bronze medals at the Asian Games 2026, saying that standing on the podium with the national flag was a special feeling and crediting the shooting contingent’s strong performance at the continental event. The trio of Anantjeet, Bhavtegh and Mairaj secured bronze in the men’s skeet team event after finishing with a total score of 346. Qatar won gold with 353 points, while Kuwait claimed silver with 348 points.

Anantjeet also added another bronze medal in the mixed team skeet event alongside Parinaaz Dhaliwal, as the Indian pair finished behind gold medallists China and silver medallists South Korea.

Anantjeet Singh Naruka on 'Special Achievement'

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Anantjeet said winning two medals for the country was a special achievement and praised the overall performance of the Indian shooting contingent. “Getting back two medals for your country is always great. Last time also, I got two medals in China, and this time, again, I got two medals. So, I'm really happy about it,” he said.

Anantjeet said the shooting contingent lived up to expectations by winning multiple medals, adding that the team performed well, fought till the end and was happy to bring back two medals for India. “We were expecting a lot of medals from the shooting contingent, and that's what we have proven. There are more medals coming up. We really did a great job as a team. We performed really well, and we put up a good fight till the end. Bringing back two medals is always a pleasure,” he said.

'Best Feeling' to See Flag Rise: Bhavtegh Gill

Meanwhile, Bhavtegh said that standing on the podium with his teammates and seeing the Indian flag rise was a proud moment, adding that the shooting contingent would continue its medal-winning momentum at the Asian Games. “To see the flag go up and to stand on the podium with your teammates and the kit wearing the India flag is the best feeling. It's amazing. That's what actually makes you proud of representing your country. It's only onwards and upwards from here. We've won a lot of medals at the Asian Games till now, and we have a lot more events coming up. So we're going to win a lot more,” he said.

Mairaj Ahmad Khan Sets Sights on LA Olympics

Mairaj Ahmad Khan also said he was proud to win a medal for India and remained focused on achieving greater success at the 2028 LA Olympics. “I am very happy that I have won this medal for my country. I'm still pursuing the Los Angeles. It's a very prestigious feeling when you stand on the podium, and the national flag goes up. It's like giving me goosebumps, and I want that next time I go, the national anthem will play, and I will change the colour of this medal. Jai Hind,” he said.

India's Medal Tally

So far, India has won 23 medals at the Asian Games, comprising two gold, nine silver and 12 bronze medals, with 10 of those medals coming from shooting. (ANI)