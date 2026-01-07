Indian presenter Ridhima was dropped from the BPL panel. The move comes as Bangladesh suspends IPL broadcasts after KKR removed Mustafizur Rahman. The ICC also denied BCB's request to move its T20 World Cup matches out of India.

Indian Presenter Removed From BPL

The Indian presenter Ridhima has been removed from the presentation panel of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Local media reported on Wednesday, quoting sources in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). She was scheduled to host the Dhaka edition of this year's BPL, but she was dropped from the presentation team before arriving in Bangladesh.

The current edition of the BPL began in Sylhet. The BPL authorities also introduced significant new elements to the presentation and commentary panels this season. Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas arrived in Bangladesh, along with renowned commentators such as Waqar Younis, Ramiz Raja, and Darren Gough. Ridhima was scheduled to join them, but she will no longer attend.

Bangladesh Suspends IPL Broadcast

The development comes after the Bangladesh government, on January 5, decided to suspend the broadcast of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 matches in the country following the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asking Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad. The IPL gets underway on March 26.

This development follows the announcement by the KKR that they had removed Bangladeshi player Rahman from their IPL 2026 roster in response to a directive from the BCCI regarding atrocities committed against minorities in Bangladesh. "Under these circumstances, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has informed through an official letter that, until further notice, all IPL matches and related programs will remain suspended from broadcast/telecast in Bangladesh", the Press Information Department (PID) said in a statement on Monday.

ICC Rejects BCB's Venue Change Request

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected the BCB's request to shift their matches from India to Sri Lanka for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The report said a virtual call on Tuesday took place between the ICC and BCB, during which the ICC informed the Board that it was rejecting the latter's request to shift Bangladesh's matches outside India due to security concerns. The report further added that the ICC have told the BCB that their senior men's national cricket team will need to travel to India to play their T20 World Cup matches or risk forfeiting points. It is to be noted that there has been no official statement issued by BCB or ICC on the outcome of Tuesday's call, which was arranged after BCB wrote in on Sunday, asking to consider moving Bangladesh's matches to Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2026, as per ESPNcricinfo.