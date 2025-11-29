Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi felicitated welterweight boxer Hitesh Gulia and coach Suranjoy Singh for their exceptional performances, including winning gold at the World Boxing Cup Finals in Greater Noida.

Navy Chief Felicitates World Cup Champion Boxer

Indian welterweight boxer Hitesh Gulia and his coach Suranjoy Singh were felicitated by the Indian Navy Admiral Diensh Kumar Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), for their excellent performances in the Boxing World Cups in Brazil and Kazakhstan, followed by a gold medal at the finals in India.

Gulia's Victorious Run

Hitesh clinched the men's 70kg gold at the World Boxing Cup Finals in Greater Noida over Kazakhstan's Nurbek Mursal. Earlier in April, Hitesh became the first Indian to win a World Boxing Cup gold at Stage 1 of the Boxing World Cup. He backed it up with a silver medal at Stage II in Kazakhstan, then went on to win gold in the finals.

Indian Navy Hails 'Exceptional Pride'

The Indian Navy, in an X post, announced that Dinesh Kumar Tripathi felicitated Hitesh and his Suranjoy for their exceptional performances in the 2025 World Boxing Cup series. Hitesh won gold and silver in Brazil and Kazakhstan and clinched gold at the World Boxing Cup Finals, achievements the Navy described as a major source of pride and proof of his standing among the world's best.

"Hitesh Gulia, PO LOG, and his coach M Suranjoy Singh MCPO I (PT) were felicitated by Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, CNS for their outstanding performances at the World Boxing Cup series 2025. Hitesh's outstanding performance - Gold & Silver at the Boxing World Cups in Brazil and Kazakhstan, followed by Gold at the World Boxing Cup Finals in India (Nov 2025) - firmly establishes him among the world's best - a moment of exceptional pride for the Indian Navy," said the Indian Navy in the post.

Commitment to Sporting Excellence

The Navy said that the CNS congratulated Hitesh for his outstanding global achievement and commended coach Suranjoy Singh for his guidance and commitment, and said that their success highlights the Navy's dedication to fostering sporting excellence and motivating future Naval athletes. "CNS congratulated the young boxer for his remarkable achievement on the global stage and lauded Coach Suranjoy for his mentorship and dedication. Their success yet again reflects the Navy's commitment to nurturing sporting excellence and inspiring the next generation of Naval athletes," the post reads further. (ANI)