Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian javelin champion Neeraj Chopra's mission 2023: Breach 90-metre mark

    After the historic gold in Tokyo, the 24-year-old Olympic champion javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, has continued to raise expectations with a silver at the World Championships, before adding another feather to his cap by winning the Diamond League Finals gold.

    Indian javelin champion Neeraj Chopra's mission 2023: Breach 90-metre mark snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 7, 2023, 6:19 PM IST

    His athleticism has left even the iconic Michael Johnson in awe recently, and India's Neeraj Chopra has now set himself a target in the new year: breach the 90-metre mark with his javelin. 

    The 24-year-old Olympic champion javelin thrower has raised expectations after earning the historic gold in Tokyo by winning silver at the World Championships and then adding a further achievement by taking home the gold at the Diamond League Finals. However, despite his fantastic performances, he has yet to reach the elusive 90-second barrier.

    "In this new year, I hope I will put an end to this question," Chopra told reporters in a video interaction from England, where he's doing off-season training. 

    Also read: Yearend 2022: Hockey comes up good, badminton performs better, Neeraj Chopra fares best for Indian sports

    He came agonisingly close to winning the lucrative Diamond League Stockholm leg with his 89.94m throw.

    In hindsight, Chopra thinks he could have achieved the mark in Stockholm. "I could have done that if I landed my foot a few centimetres ahead." 

    "Yes, it's just a matter of six centimetres -- but a magical mark for an athlete. Whenever you talk about a top athlete, we all say like this he's done 90m. But I'm not bothered about the pressure of expectations. It will happen when it has to. It could have happened last year or the year before, but maybe God has kept a perfect time and place for that," he added. 

    He's not bogged down by the pressure of expectations and said he always took them positively. "I don't think much about the expectations. Yes, you have to handle both your own and others' expectations. But when I'm competing, my mind goes blank. It's about giving it your all, your 100 per cent thinking that you have prepared for just this day. And somewhere, these expectations from the people who love me play a positive part," Chopra said. 

    Indian javelin champion Neeraj Chopra's mission 2023: Breach 90-metre mark snt

    Several significant events, like the rescheduled Asian Games in Hangzhou, are slated for the penultimate year before the Paris Olympics. Chopra said they had not yet decided when to begin preparations.

    "Basically, I've got three big events this year -- the World Championships, Asian Games and the Diamond League Final. About when to start, I have not thought about it. I will plan with the coach assessing the situation in China. If it happens as per schedule in October, we may start the season a bit late so that we can stretch it till the Asian Games," Chopra noted.

    Keeping that in mind, Chopra only concentrates on strength-building exercises during indoor training in England and will switch to javelin throws when they move their training base to South Africa.

    "I'm mainly doing shoulder strengthening exercises, lifting heavy balls, weighing about 8-10kg for building power and strength. I'm also throwing heavy balls of about 1.8-2kg. From our next camp in South Africa, where the weather is also good, we can start with the javelin,"  Chopra noted.

    Also read: Neeraj Chopra adds another historic feather to his cap by winning Diamond League Finals title

    Due to an injury, Chopra could not defend his gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, but his fellow countrymen Avinash Sable and Murali Sreeshankar won historic silver medals while competing against the best in the world.

    Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker, both triple jumpers, finished in the top two as India won one gold, four silver, and three bronze medals, which was their second-best medal tally after the 2010 Delhi CWG. Chopra thinks Indian athletics is flourishing and anticipates much more illustrious times.

    "In world athletics, our men's field ranking is 9. It's a good thing. I think we will do better as athletes. Whenever I talk to anyone, I feel they are all positive and clear in their mindset. The likes of Sreeshankar, Eldhose, and Sable, no longer go just to participate. They go to do their best and compete among the top. I don't think I've anything more to offer them. I have full faith in them," he signed off.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2023, 6:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Heartbreak for Zinedine Zidane fans after France head coach Didier Deschamps extends contract until 2026 snt

    Heartbreak for Zidane fans after France head coach Deschamps extends contract until 2026

    football After Cristiano Ronaldo, now Eden Hazard to Al-Nassr Meme fest after Saudi Arabian club eyes signing Real Madrid outcast snt

    After Ronaldo, now Eden Hazard to Al-Nassr? Meme fest after Saudi club eyes signing Real Madrid outcast

    Good news Rishabh Pant undergoes successful knee ligament surgery; fans await star cricketer's comeback snt

    'Good news': Rishabh Pant undergoes successful knee ligament surgery; fans await star cricketer's comeback

    football Last Messi vs Ronaldo clash Argentina Marcelo Gallardo to coach Al-Nassr & Al-Hilal stars in friendly against PSG snt

    Last Messi vs Ronaldo clash? Argentina's Gallardo to coach Al-Nassr & Al-Hilal stars in friendly against PSG

    football ISL 2022-23: Despite win over NorthEast United FC, Bengaluru FC coach Simon Grayson wants team to be more ruthless snt

    ISL 2022-23: Despite win over NorthEast United FC, Bengaluru FC's coach Grayson wants team to be more ruthless

    Recent Stories

    Veer Guardian 2023: India, Japan to hold bilateral air combat exercise starting January 12 - adt

    Veer Guardian 2023: India, Japan to hold bilateral air combat exercise starting January 12

    Air India incident Shankar Mishra accused of peeing on woman co passenger sent to 14 day judicial custody gcw

    Air India incident: Shankar Mishra, accused of peeing on co-passenger, sent to 14-day judicial custody

    Chhatriwali trailer review: Fans in awe of Rakul Preet Singh for role in film educating youth about safe sex vma

    Chhatriwali trailer review: Fans in awe of Rakul Preet Singh for role in film educating youth about safe sex

    Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami visits 'sinking' Joshimath; says, '..in talks with ISRO' - adt

    Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami visits 'sinking' Joshimath; says, '..in talks with ISRO'

    Prince Harry takes swipe at elder brother William alarming hair loss in his memoir gcw

    Prince Harry takes swipe at elder brother William's 'alarming' hair loss

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon