Indian Men's and Women's Hockey teams face a packed international schedule from June 14-28. The men will play in the FIH Pro League in Europe, while the women compete in the Nations Cup in New Zealand, aiming for promotion.

Indian fans are set for an action-packed fortnight as both the Indian Men's Hockey Team and the Indian Women's Hockey Team take centre stage on the international circuit, offering supporters a rare opportunity to witness elite-level hockey almost every day from June 14 to June 28.

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The Indian Men's and Women's Teams will be competing simultaneously across Europe and New Zealand, creating an almost uninterrupted stretch of international hockey for fans to enjoy, according to a press release.

Whether it is the men taking on World No. 1 Netherlands, reigning world champions Germany, arch-rivals Pakistan and World No. 4 England in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26, or the women chasing promotion back to the Pro League at the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26 in Auckland, there will be no shortage of storylines, stakes and spectacle.

The timing could not be more significant. With the FIH Hockey World Cup and Asian Games on the horizon, the upcoming fixtures offer a fascinating glimpse into the teams' structure ahead of two big events. For coaches, it is an opportunity to test combinations. For players, it is a chance to cement their place in the plans for the sport's biggest stages. For fans, it is an opportunity to witness two Indian teams chasing success in different continents.

Men's European Campaign

The men's team begins its European campaign against the Netherlands in Rotterdam before taking on Germany in back-to-back encounters. Both nations are widely considered among the favourites for this year's World Cup, and the challenge couldn't have come at a better time as the Indian Team prepares to end its long wait for a World Cup title. Adding another layer of intrigue, the fixtures in the Netherlands will allow the Indian squad to familiarise itself with conditions in one of the host nations for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, which will have Belgium as the second host.

Historic India-Pakistan Rivalry

Then comes one of the most anticipated chapters in world hockey. India and Pakistan will renew their historic rivalry - on June 23 and June 26 - in London, where India will also face hosts England. Few fixtures in international sport carry the emotion, history and anticipation of an India-Pakistan contest, and fans can expect both encounters to command global attention.

Women's Team Chases Pro League Spot

While the men battle Europe's elite in the FIH Pro League, the Indian Women's Hockey Team will have a major objective of its own. Competing at the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup in Auckland, the women will be chasing the ultimate prize -- a place in next season's FIH Hockey Pro League.

Every match carries significance, and a strong performance could provide the perfect springboard ahead of the upcoming World Cup. The tournament also presents a valuable opportunity for the squad to continue its upward trajectory against quality international opposition and build momentum heading into a crucial period for the team.

Experts on the Action-Packed Fortnight

With high stakes, global rivalries and World Cup build-up all converging at the same time, June promises to be one of the most exciting periods on the Indian hockey calendar.

Former Indian hockey legend Rupinder Pal Singh believes fans are in for a memorable fortnight. "As players, these are the periods we look forward to because every match carries meaning. For fans, it's even more special because there will be Indian hockey on their screens almost every day. The men's team will be tested against some of the very best teams in the world, while the women's team has an opportunity to take a major step forward through the Nations Cup. It's a fantastic showcase of where Indian hockey stands today and where it wants to go tomorrow."

Former Indian Women's Team captain Rani echoed the sentiment and said, "It's rare to have both Indian teams competing simultaneously at such important tournaments. The women have a chance to fight for promotion to the Pro League, while the men will be challenging the strongest teams in world hockey. For supporters, it means nearly two weeks of continuous Indian hockey. We hope fans rally behind both teams because their support gives players immense confidence and motivation."

Upcoming Fixtures

From battle for promotion in Auckland to World Cup auditions in Rotterdam and blockbuster rivalries in London, the stage is set.

Indian Men's Team: FIH Hockey Pro League Fixtures

June 14: Netherlands vs India

June 17: India vs Germany

June 18: Germany vs India

June 21: Netherlands vs India

June 23: Pakistan vs India

June 25: England vs India

June 26: India vs Pakistan

June 28: England vs India

Indian Women's Team - FIH Hockey Nations Cup Fixtures

June 15: India vs United States

June 16: India vs Japan

June 18: India vs Uruguay

June 20-21: Knockout/Classification Matches. (ANI)

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