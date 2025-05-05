English

Football transfer rumors: Rodrygo to Gyokeres, latest updates

The summer transfer window is heating up with rumors swirling around Rodrygo, Ansu Fati, Jamie Vardy, and other top players.

sports May 05 2025
Author: Deepu Mohan Image Credits:Getty
English

Ansu Fati

Sevilla, Valencia, and Real Sociedad have all expressed interest in a move for Barcelona outcast Ansu Fati.

Image credits: Getty
English

Rodrygo

Real Madrid's wantaway forward Rodrygo is attracting interest from several top clubs. Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are all reportedly eyeing the Brazilian forward.

Image credits: Getty
English

Samu Aghehowa

Aston Villa are scouting Porto forward Samu Aghehowa, who is also of interest to Chelsea and Arsenal.

Image credits: Getty
English

Jamie Vardy

New York Red Bulls have emerged as a surprise contender to sign departing Leicester City icon Jamie Vardy this summer.

Image credits: Getty
English

David Alaba

Real Madrid have decided to part ways with David Alaba this summer due to concerns over the veteran defender's fitness issues and performance levels.

Image credits: Getty
English

Joan Garcia

Bournemouth have joined the race to sign Espanyol's sought-after goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who is also of interest to Arsenal, Manchester United, and Barcelona.

Image credits: Getty
English

Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal have submitted a formal offer for Sporting CP superstar Viktor Gyokeres, valued at €60m (£51.1m), with Porto asking for a sum closer to the striker's €100m buyout clause.

Image credits: Getty
English

Bryan Mbeumo

Chelsea are preparing a €60m (£51.1m) offer for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, who is also of interest to Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Newcastle United.

Image credits: Getty
English

Morgan Gibbs-White

Manchester City are ramping up their pursuit of Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White as a long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyne. 

Image credits: Getty
English

Desire Doue

If Rodrygo leaves, Real Madrid have identified Paris Saint-Germain forward Desire Doue as a target. Manchester United is also interested in the player valued at over €100m.

Image credits: Getty

Football transfer rumours: Alexander-Arnold to Jonathan Tah

David Beckham at 50: Top 7 quotes by football legend

Football transfer rumors: De Jong to Emi Martinez, latest updates

Football Transfer Rumours: Haaland to Barcelona in 2026?