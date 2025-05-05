Football transfer rumors: Rodrygo to Gyokeres, latest updates

The summer transfer window is heating up with rumors swirling around Rodrygo, Ansu Fati, Jamie Vardy, and other top players.
Sevilla, Valencia, and Real Sociedad have all expressed interest in a move for Barcelona outcast Ansu Fati.
Real Madrid's wantaway forward Rodrygo is attracting interest from several top clubs. Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are all reportedly eyeing the Brazilian forward.
Aston Villa are scouting Porto forward Samu Aghehowa, who is also of interest to Chelsea and Arsenal.
New York Red Bulls have emerged as a surprise contender to sign departing Leicester City icon Jamie Vardy this summer.
Real Madrid have decided to part ways with David Alaba this summer due to concerns over the veteran defender's fitness issues and performance levels.
Bournemouth have joined the race to sign Espanyol's sought-after goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who is also of interest to Arsenal, Manchester United, and Barcelona.
Arsenal have submitted a formal offer for Sporting CP superstar Viktor Gyokeres, valued at €60m (£51.1m), with Porto asking for a sum closer to the striker's €100m buyout clause.
Chelsea are preparing a €60m (£51.1m) offer for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, who is also of interest to Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Newcastle United.
Manchester City are ramping up their pursuit of Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White as a long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyne.
If Rodrygo leaves, Real Madrid have identified Paris Saint-Germain forward Desire Doue as a target. Manchester United is also interested in the player valued at over €100m.
