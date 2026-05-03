The Indian Deaf Cricket Team secured a clean sweep in the 2-ODI and 3-T20I series against South Africa in Pretoria. The team's dominant performance was praised as a moment of sportsmanship, inclusivity, and international harmony.

The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) announced the successful conclusion of the 2-ODI and 3-T20I Deaf Cricket Series between India and South Africa, held at Sinoville Cricket Club, Pretoria, South Africa, from April 25 to May 2, 2026. The Indian Deaf Cricket Team delivered an outstanding performance, securing a clean sweep in both formats--winning all 3 T20I matches and both ODIs, said a release.

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The closing ceremony was attended by IDCA support partners, board members, and the participating teams, marking the end of a highly competitive and inspiring tournament. This is a commendable initiative and a meaningful moment of sportsmanship. The Deaf Cricket Series not only showcases sporting excellence but also demonstrates inclusivity and international harmony. It is a matter of great pleasure that leaders like Captain Virender Singh and Indian Deaf Cricket Association President Sumit Jain presented Banu Prakash, Acting High Commissioner, with a signed jersey and cap--a symbolic exchange that reflects both respect and unity.

IDCA Leadership on the Historic Win

Sumit Jain, President, IDCA "Our players were well-prepared and excited for the championship. They were ready to showcase their skills and compete for the prestigious title. Their dominating performance in the series shows that the team left no stone unturned to make sure the trophy comes to India. I would also like to thank all the people who supported us to make this series possible. We could not have held this championship without the continuous support of our principal partner, Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman of Serum Institute of India, who helps us every day in celebrating Deaf Cricket. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank KFC India, Hero (We Care - A Hero MotoCorp CSR Initiative), Steel Authority of India Limited, Kaizzen, Impact Research & Measurement Pvt. Ltd., Shiv Naresh Sports Pvt. Ltd., and RB Foundation for being our support partners. Your support has been instrumental in making this championship a grand success."

Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA "Hosting the series in Pretoria further strengthens the relationship between India and South Africa, while also recognizing deaf cricket as a competitive and inspiring sport. Events like this go beyond the sport itself--they build connections through sport and celebrate shared values."

The association also expressed gratitude to Jay Shah, Chairman of the ICC and BCCI, for supporting disability cricket initiatives. The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), supported by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and recognized by the Deaf International Cricket Council and Asian Deaf Cricket Association, is hosting the championship.

Match Results

1st T20I - 27 April 2026

Toss: India opted to bowl

South Africa: 107/7 (20 overs)

India: 108/7 (18.3 overs)

Result: India Deaf won by 3 wickets

Player of the Match: Sai Akash

2nd T20I - 28 April 2026

Toss: India opted to bowl

South Africa: 107/7 (20 overs)

India: 109/2 (17.5 overs)

Result: India Deaf won by 8 wickets

Player of the Match: Virender Singh

1st ODI - 29 April 2026

Toss: India opted to bowl

South Africa: 115/10 (34.1 overs)

India: 118/3 (17.4 overs)

Result: India Deaf won by 7 wickets

Player of the Match: Sai Akash

3rd T20I - 30 April 2026

Toss: India opted to bat

India: 157/3 (20 overs)

South Africa: 85/10 (17.5 overs)

Result: India Deaf won by 72 runs

Player of the Match: Virender Singh

2nd ODI - 2 May 2026

Toss: South Africa opted to bat

South Africa: 200/10 (48.1 overs)

India: 203/9 (41.1 overs)

Result: India Deaf Won by 1 wicket

Player of the Match: Pranil More

Series Honours

T20Is

Best Batter: Virender Singh

Best Bowler: Virender Singh

Player of the Series: Virender Singh

ODIs

Best Batter: Sai Akash

Best Bowler: Virender Singh

Player of the Series: Virender Singh. (ANI)