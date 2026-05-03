The Indian Deaf Cricket Team secured a clean sweep in the 2-ODI and 3-T20I series against South Africa in Pretoria. The team's dominant performance was praised as a moment of sportsmanship, inclusivity, and international harmony.
The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) announced the successful conclusion of the 2-ODI and 3-T20I Deaf Cricket Series between India and South Africa, held at Sinoville Cricket Club, Pretoria, South Africa, from April 25 to May 2, 2026. The Indian Deaf Cricket Team delivered an outstanding performance, securing a clean sweep in both formats--winning all 3 T20I matches and both ODIs, said a release.
The closing ceremony was attended by IDCA support partners, board members, and the participating teams, marking the end of a highly competitive and inspiring tournament. This is a commendable initiative and a meaningful moment of sportsmanship. The Deaf Cricket Series not only showcases sporting excellence but also demonstrates inclusivity and international harmony. It is a matter of great pleasure that leaders like Captain Virender Singh and Indian Deaf Cricket Association President Sumit Jain presented Banu Prakash, Acting High Commissioner, with a signed jersey and cap--a symbolic exchange that reflects both respect and unity.
IDCA Leadership on the Historic Win
Sumit Jain, President, IDCA "Our players were well-prepared and excited for the championship. They were ready to showcase their skills and compete for the prestigious title. Their dominating performance in the series shows that the team left no stone unturned to make sure the trophy comes to India. I would also like to thank all the people who supported us to make this series possible. We could not have held this championship without the continuous support of our principal partner, Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman of Serum Institute of India, who helps us every day in celebrating Deaf Cricket. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank KFC India, Hero (We Care - A Hero MotoCorp CSR Initiative), Steel Authority of India Limited, Kaizzen, Impact Research & Measurement Pvt. Ltd., Shiv Naresh Sports Pvt. Ltd., and RB Foundation for being our support partners. Your support has been instrumental in making this championship a grand success."
Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA "Hosting the series in Pretoria further strengthens the relationship between India and South Africa, while also recognizing deaf cricket as a competitive and inspiring sport. Events like this go beyond the sport itself--they build connections through sport and celebrate shared values."
The association also expressed gratitude to Jay Shah, Chairman of the ICC and BCCI, for supporting disability cricket initiatives. The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), supported by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and recognized by the Deaf International Cricket Council and Asian Deaf Cricket Association, is hosting the championship.
Match Results
1st T20I - 27 April 2026
Toss: India opted to bowl
South Africa: 107/7 (20 overs)
India: 108/7 (18.3 overs)
Result: India Deaf won by 3 wickets
Player of the Match: Sai Akash
2nd T20I - 28 April 2026
Toss: India opted to bowl
South Africa: 107/7 (20 overs)
India: 109/2 (17.5 overs)
Result: India Deaf won by 8 wickets
Player of the Match: Virender Singh
1st ODI - 29 April 2026
Toss: India opted to bowl
South Africa: 115/10 (34.1 overs)
India: 118/3 (17.4 overs)
Result: India Deaf won by 7 wickets
Player of the Match: Sai Akash
3rd T20I - 30 April 2026
Toss: India opted to bat
India: 157/3 (20 overs)
South Africa: 85/10 (17.5 overs)
Result: India Deaf won by 72 runs
Player of the Match: Virender Singh
2nd ODI - 2 May 2026
Toss: South Africa opted to bat
South Africa: 200/10 (48.1 overs)
India: 203/9 (41.1 overs)
Result: India Deaf Won by 1 wicket
Player of the Match: Pranil More
Series Honours
T20Is
Best Batter: Virender Singh
Best Bowler: Virender Singh
Player of the Series: Virender Singh
ODIs
Best Batter: Sai Akash
Best Bowler: Virender Singh
Player of the Series: Virender Singh. (ANI)