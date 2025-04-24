India spinner Amit Mishra has rejected the "incorrect" and "unrelated" media reports claiming he and his family members were booked in domestic violence and dowry harassment filed by the cricketer's wife.

As per circulating reports, a woman has allegedly filed a complaint against Mishra and his family, demanding a staggering Rs 1 crore in compensation, accusing them of seeking Rs 10 lakh and a car as dowry during an alleged wedding.

The 42-year-old leg-spinner, celebrated for his exploits in Tests, ODIs, T20Is, and the IPL, has been reportedly named in a case of domestic violence and dowry harassment.

Mishra, however, strongly denied the reports and also threatened legal action against media houses that published his photo in connection with the story.

Amit Mishra wrote on X, “I’m extremely disappointed by what’s being circulated in the media. I’ve always respected the press, but while the news itself may be accurate, the photograph used is mine— which is completely incorrect. Using my image for unrelated stories must stop immediately, or I will be forced to take legal action.”

In an exclusive interaction with IANS on April 22, Mishra said, “This is truly disheartening to see what’s being circulated. My photo has been used in a fake news story. I am unmarried, and that’s well known— yet such baseless stories are being published with my image. What are these media houses even doing? If they don’t correct their mistake, I will take action against them. My family is deeply disturbed by this. This is not journalism.”

Voicing his support, Mishra’s coach Sanjay Bhardwaj also slammed the irresponsible reportage, urging media outlets to exercise due diligence. As quoted by News18, Bhardwaj stated, “Amit Mishra is unmarried. Why such a story was circulated is beyond our understanding. This is not journalism. They should verify facts before publishing such reports.”

Amit Mishra's cricket career

Amit Mishra was born on November 24, 1982, Bansi to Chandrakala and S M Mishra. He has a brother named Sanjay Mishra.

On the work front, Amit Mishra has played in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20Is for India, taking 76, 64, and 16 wickets respectively. In addition to his bowling achievements, he has scored four half-centuries in red-ball cricket.

Throughout his IPL career, Mishra has represented four franchises — including the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mishra's last appearance in competitive cricket came during the IPL 2024 season, where he played a single match for against Lucknow Super Giants.